Epic's overhauled governing board inks $2.5 million licensing agreement with longtime board chair's brother

That's where his brother Doug Scott, a Tulsa attorney, is on record as having told state auditors that he grew up along with Epic founders Chaney and Harris.

On two social media platforms, another family member named Bethany (Scott) Stewart lists her current employment at Futuristic Education, alternately as computer programmer and software engineer.

Neither Greg nor Doug Scott responded to requests for comment.

Campbell declined to answer any more questions about the $2.5 million licensing deal with Futuristic Education over the phone but agreed to respond to other questions if they were emailed to an Epic school spokeswoman.

In written responses, Campbell said later: “In retrospect, given we are trying to be the most transparent organization in the state, that tie could have been disclosed. However, it would not have changed the need to contract with FE. The code and integrations were critical to forever severing ties with EYS and transitioning our data to a superior platform with superior functionality for our students, families and staff.

He added, “Epic’s technology costs are going down, its technology is being vastly improved and EYS is gone.”