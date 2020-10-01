'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation

“You can’t have a CFO whose priority is profit on one side and taxpayer protection on the other,” Byrd said Thursday afternoon. “Taxpayers must ask: Are the students really the ones being served?”

EYS brought in nearly $46 million in management fees over the last six years. But despite its contract for services, EYS was found to have zero employees from July 2014 until October 2018 and only three the last couple of years — a fact one of the co-owners reportedly did not want out.

“What the Legislature will do if we make our employee count public record — they will bludgeon us about our fees,” Ben Harris, is quoted as having told the state auditor’s office.

Byrd’s report asks “With EYS receiving $45.9 million in management fees, why would the district require 75 administrative employees?” and then answered the question. “(Epic) One-on-One administrative employees are being used to provide services for other school districts, both in and out-of-state.”

Learning Fund records still sought

EYS has refused to turn over records for Epic’s Learning Fund, which has taken in $79.3 million in state appropriated dollars. The fund covers students’ educational needs including curriculum, laptops, home internet access and extra-curricular activities.