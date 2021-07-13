Epic gets three more months to tackle issue of sharing of employees between two separate schools with only one governing board

Epic Charter Schools was just given four additional months to grapple with how it might fully comply with a settlement agreement that preserved its sponsorship by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

At issue is the fact that Epic has maintained one single governing board with the same members for both of its two legally separate schools while the two schools share administrators and many teachers.

Because state funds for the two schools were found to have been commingled in previous years, the terms of its two-month-old consent agreement with the virtual board require Epic to have shared service agreements — approved by independent school governing boards — if it continues to share employees.

After Tuesday’s meeting of the virtual school board, Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield expressed some frustration but said the school’s leadership will use the three months just allotted to contemplate whether Epic’s two schools should even have two separate local governing boards — or whether it should pursue even more radical change as one single school.

“We’ve already undergone so much change before this consent agreement was ever contemplated,” Banfield said. “But this gives us more time for conversation, both for us and with them (the statewide virtual board).”