Epic founders 'gaslit a lot of people, and it's time to stop,' new chairman says of charter school financials

Campbell noted for lawmakers that severing all ties, including just such a management contract with Epic school founders, is already saving the school tens of millions this year. He said Epic has redirected a substantial portion of the savings to hiring more teachers so students can receive more individual attention.

He told lawmakers, a couple of whom described his choice of words as “extreme” and also “really enlightening” during the session, that he had personally seen evidence of embezzlement in Epic’s past finances.

Campbell said the circumstances were ripe for fraud because Epic Youth Services “exerted total control” and operated in silos to the point that the school’s superintendent Bart Banfield, who has been retained, had never seen the school’s bank account, and Doug Scott, the school’s longtime board chair and Campbell’s predecessor, was kept in the dark or misled before Oklahoma’s state auditor and inspector issued a scathing investigative audit on Epic in October 2020. EYS was then ousted in May.

“These were con men. They gaslit a bunch of people,” Campbell said. He added that moving forward will require lawmakers who had become “big fans” of Harris and Chaney to also reassess the situation, because “they have gaslit a lot of people in the Capitol, and it’s time to stop.”