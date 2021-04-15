Epic Charter Schools slapped with new $10.5 million penalty by state Education Department

Epic Charter Schools has been hit with another big financial penalty by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

For the second year in a row, education officials say Epic’s own spending reports to the state reflect administrative costs well above statutory limits for all public schools and the school remains out of compliance with mandatory school cost accounting.

The state’s largest school system was notified in a Wednesday letter that it is being assessed penalties totaling at least $10.5 million over the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 30 for both its schools, Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers.

These new penalties for Epic Charter Schools are separate from the $11.2 million the state Board of Education voted to demand back in October after an investigative audit by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector identified chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.

Epic’s governing board has voted to hire a new school finance chief and internal auditor and passed several resolutions committing to overhauls in the school’s finances.