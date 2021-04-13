Epic Charter Schools' secret Learning Fund to be moved into new school bank accounts

This is separate from the $45.9 million in fees — a 10% cut of every dollar of revenue received — the company was paid for its management contracts for Epic’s two charter schools during that same time period.

The practice continues to this day, and the Oklahoma attorney general’s legal pursuit of those spending records on behalf of State Auditor Cindy Byrd is still being opposed by attorneys for Epic Youth Services in Oklahoma County District Court.

In a February 2020 report, the Tulsa World was first to publicly document how Epic was shifting tens of millions of public school dollars in lump sum payments to Epic Youth Services for school expenditures that are never audited and which Epic claims are shielded from the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

The unique appeal of setting aside $1,000 in state funding per student has been one of the controversial online school’s chief student recruiting tools.

State law enforcement investigators have been probing allegations of embezzlement, racketeering and forgery by top executives at Epic and willful neglect by its independent governing board.