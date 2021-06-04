Epic Charter Schools now wants in on spending records State Auditor just won in court

The motion states that the school is seeking to protect its interests “if it is determined that EYS has expended monies from the Learning Fund on unauthorized items,” as it has reserved its ability to sue over such a finding in its termination agreement with EYS.

The new motion also seeks to clarify for the court that e-mails to which the judge in the case just granted access to the Auditor are now in the possession of EYS because of the recent termination agreement between the school and EYS.

The school is asking the court to take into consideration its desire to not be in the middle of the Auditor’s lawsuit against EYS and to “avoid the needless expenditure of time and money” by the school to obtain the e-mails sought by the auditor.

The court’s move to give the state auditor access to know how Epic’s student Learning Fund monies have been spent, however, does not make the records directly accessible to the public. Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai directed that the records disclosed “will remain confidential pursuant to the gag order previously issued by this Court” and “are to be used only for the purpose of and during the course and scope of the audit and investigation.”