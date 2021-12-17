Epic Charter Schools new leadership reportedly assisting multiple agencies 'investigating some very serious crimes'

Epic Charter Schools’ new leadership said Friday it is assisting multiple agencies "investigating some very serious crimes” during the years the state’s largest charter school system was controlled by its now-ousted two co-founders and for-profit managers.
In late May, Epic’s overhauled governing board voted to divorce Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers from Epic Youth Services, the school management firm that reportedly made two Oklahoma City men named David Chaney and Ben Harris millionaires.
During a Friday board meeting, chair Paul Campbell said the school system’s new leadership is now actively working with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and other unspecified “government agencies” probing the fiscal practices of EYS.
“I’ve talked to them twice today, as an example. They called me … They’re talking to me about Epic Youth Services,” said Campbell. “I have full confidence that the OSBI is not wasting our time and these are very serious investigations that are occurring. And I say investigations (emphasis on plural) – we are working with multiple government agencies.”
Then he added: “There is a narrative going around that `this is just some kind of divorce between us and the school,’” in an apparent reference to Chaney and Harris. “No, the school is moving on to focus on students and we are supporting these government agencies that are investigating some very serious crimes.”
At Friday’s meeting, Epic board members discussed the nearly $20 million total in penalties assessed against the school system in 2021 by state education officials, primarily for exceeding Oklahoma’s legal cap on public school administrative costs.
The cap is intended to ensure as much taxpayer support as possible is expended in direct instruction or service of students.
“A lot of things we’re dealing with today and yesterday happened before any of you were here. They’re from 2015 to 2019 — they happened before I was here,” said Jeanise Wynn, Epic’s deputy superintendent of finance.
On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Board of Education voted to dock Epic’s next 12 monthly state aid payments by a total of $9.1 million as a penalty for a five-year period from fiscal year 2015 through 2019. That is in addition to a $10.5 million penalty the state Department of Education voted in April to withhold from Epic for excessive administrative costs in fiscal year 2020.
Brad Clark, general counsel for Oklahoma State Department of Education, explained to Epic’s board on Friday how the penalties were prompted by the findings of an October 2020 forensic audit report.
The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s report also stated the many years of hidden administrative costs at Epic Charter Schools had allowed Chaney and Harris to profiteer because Epic had long avoided state penalties, which by law, are to be dollar-for-dollar for exceeding the state’s 5 percent limit for administration at large school districts.
Until ties with Chaney and Harris were severed, both of Epic’s Oklahoma schools paid EYS a 10% cut of all state and federal funding they received.
And to compound the administrative overhead costs, according to the state audit, Harris and Chaney hired an entire administrative staff at Epic Charter Schools at public expense to do the work their for-profit management company was being paid to do.
According to Clark, the primary issue was 130 employees who were clearly administrators — and even listed as such on some of Epic’s own reports — whose compensation was not accounted for to the state among administrative costs for years.
But Clark said when the school system was first confronted with the issue, with Chaney and Harris still managing, it offered to repay just $307,000 for exceeding state caps on administrative costs.
“Epic’s response was: `This is a farce, it’s inaccurate, a 36 percent error rate was admitted, it’s a work of fiction written by a former reporter, this is politics.’ Our team started doing the review — this was not a farce,” said Clark.
Of the $307,000 calculation he said was made by Epic’s internal auditing team, Clark added: “It is definitely an outlier when you look at the state auditor’s work over 15 months — the very fine, detailed work that they put in. Our review aligns with their work.”
Campbell commented: “I don’t even know how to characterize that other than shocking. This is just shocking ... and the state auditor was dealing with a school that would not cooperate.”
Ginger Casper, Epic’s board secretary said, “I think it’s appalling.”
Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield said it should be noted that the school system’s now-former internal auditor “who did the work and reported the $300,000 was hired by the former management company.”
Campbell closed the discussion with: “We can’t fight this. We owe this. The school did this. It was not us, but the entity did it. Now we have to determine what we are going to do about it.”
On Friday, the governing board also voted on a number of sweeping changes to its organization for IRS purposes, which were labeled on the meeting's agenda as "EYS clean up."
There was unanimous support for a request to the IRS to be reclassified from a public charity, as Epic was founded, to a school — along with related amendments to Epic's articles of incorporation, bylaws, governance manual and conflict of interest policies.