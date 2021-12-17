Epic Charter Schools new leadership reportedly assisting multiple agencies 'investigating some very serious crimes'

“Epic’s response was: `This is a farce, it’s inaccurate, a 36 percent error rate was admitted, it’s a work of fiction written by a former reporter, this is politics.’ Our team started doing the review — this was not a farce,” said Clark.

Of the $307,000 calculation he said was made by Epic’s internal auditing team, Clark added: “It is definitely an outlier when you look at the state auditor’s work over 15 months — the very fine, detailed work that they put in. Our review aligns with their work.”

Campbell commented: “I don’t even know how to characterize that other than shocking. This is just shocking ... and the state auditor was dealing with a school that would not cooperate.”

Ginger Casper, Epic’s board secretary said, “I think it’s appalling.”

Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield said it should be noted that the school system’s now-former internal auditor “who did the work and reported the $300,000 was hired by the former management company.”

Campbell closed the discussion with: “We can’t fight this. We owe this. The school did this. It was not us, but the entity did it. Now we have to determine what we are going to do about it.”