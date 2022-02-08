Epic Charter Schools leaders reveal intention to consolidate its two schools

But Banfield said Tuesday that Epic has struggled to come into full compliance with the consent agreement made last year to separate all administrative functions and governance of its two schools.

“Our goal was to ensure the (two schools) operated separately,” Banfield said. “But the reality is … we’re not there. We’re not interested in partial compliance — 98% is not good enough; 99% is not good enough. We are committed to being in 100% compliance with the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.”

After hearing from Banfield, the statewide board on Tuesday huddled behind closed doors for a brief executive session and then returned to open session and voted unanimously to extend its review period for Epic’s full compliance with the consent agreement.

The next report by Epic will be due to the board in April.

After the vote, board Chair Robert Franklin said the board believes Epic’s move to becoming a single school with a single sponsor is in the best interest of Epic’s students.

“We expect full compliance — we will accept nothing less than full compliance,” Franklin said.