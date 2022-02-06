Epic Charter Schools investigative audit makes some lawmakers question voucher push

Could the state’s investigative audit that found questionable handling of taxpayer dollars by Epic Charter Schools’ former for-profit managers have implications on proposed new state-funded voucher accounts?
Some members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives are asking that very question heading into the new legislative session this week.
“What’s going to keep something like this from happening again if we give $6,000 a student for them to go wherever?” asked Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, chairman of the House education subcommittee on appropriations and budget at a Tuesday joint meeting with the House common education committee.
Lawmakers on those committees requested to hear from the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office about how forensic auditors discovered tens of millions of taxpayer dollars unaccounted for from the years Epic Charter Schools was managed by its co-founders’ for-profit private management company, Epic Youth Services.
“He brought up a good point,” Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, said of McBride’s statements, in a follow-up interview with the Tulsa World. “These things are parallel to one another in regards to transparency and accountability for taxpayer dollars. If you were to talk to private schools, they are not going to want the state to get into their business and make it a requirement to open up their books.”
There are a number of new proposals to use taxpayer dollars to pay for non-public school choices.
One getting a lot of early attention is Senate Bill 1647, which would direct state funds into “Oklahoma Empowerment Accounts” for families with school-age children to use toward private school tuition, books, computers, uniforms, tutoring or home school expenses or extracurricular activities.
Dills, who has been the House’s point person on drafting new transparency and accountability policy measures as a result of the Epic scandal, said: “I haven’t read the bill yet. But the bottom line for me is in Oklahoma, 90 to 95 percent of kids go to public schools. So where are they going to go?
“Depending on how that bill is set up, either the private school is going to have to agree to greater transparency or the parent is going to have to agree to greater transparency. What I would be looking at is the relationship between third parties and that account.”
State Auditor Cindy Byrd has likened charter schools like Epic, which she described as “intentionally established” for charter school management companies to milk for profits — as the “Enron of public education.”
Two Oklahoma City men, David Chaney and Ben Harris, co-founded Epic One-on-One statewide virtual school and Epic Blended Learning Centers in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, and then ran the Epic school system for a decade through their for-profit school management company called Epic Youth Services.
They have previously denied wrongdoing and were not present Tuesday at the meeting where Byrd was invited to speak.
Byrd told lawmakers she has personally given documentation to the Attorney General’s Office that prove EYS submitted false invoices in order to justify as much as $53.5 million of the $68 million — a 10% cut of all state and federal funding — it took from the schools since 2015.
Byrd also recounted how her office has been engaged in a lawsuit with EYS for nearly two years trying to gain access to records of how it spent at least $145 million more in public money that was allocated for Epic students’ learning needs.
Forensic auditors reportedly found EYS took all of the Epic Learning Fund allocations into its company’s private bank accounts and made expenditures using personal credit cards.
“It’s just mind-blowing,” McBride told the Tulsa World of the auditor’s findings about EYS management of Epic. “They’re innocent until proven guilty, but it doesn’t look good from what I saw.”
And he reiterated his concerns about the implications on possible voucher programs.
“Maybe there is not a management company involved (as in the Epic case), but if that was to happen — ESAs (Education Savings Accounts) or whatever — there would have to be oversight,” McBride told the Tulsa World. “It is a definite concern. I don’t think we have all of our ducks in a row to implement something like this. I don’t think it’s been thought through enough.”
Rep. Dills has proposed a host of new accountability and transparency measures for statewide virtual charter schools in House Bill 3643 and in House Bill 3644, a host of new oversight duties for the sponsors of all types of charter schools.
Charter school sponsors or authorizers, which include local and state boards of education, higher education institutions and tribal governments, were reportedly paid a total of $10 million in taxpayer dollars last school year.
HB3644 outlines new responsibilities sponsors would have to carry out to earn those dollars and in Dills’ view “help charter schools succeed” in ways that numerous ones have failed.
“I tried to be very diligent about it and tried to be very comprehensive about it. I’ve held several meetings with charter school representatives and sponsors about what my goals are: Setting up a better structure for our schools to succeed and for our sponsors to play more of a supporting role to help our schools succeed,” she said.
Dills commended Epic’s new school leadership, which cut all ties with the school co-founders and their for-profit company in May, and said those new leaders are committed to “being a team player” for real reform.
She added: “We have learned so much from what has taken place in the relationship between Community Strategies (the legal name for Epic’s non-profit school board) and Epic Youth Services. We need legislation this session to prevent something like that from ever happening again. It’s really significant reform that will really take us down the road.”
Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, mostly deferred to Dills on the matter of legislation.
“We do need to pass some legislation to put up guardrails so the situation Auditor Byrd described doesn’t happen again,” he said. “I don’t see as much of a direct tie-in (to vouchers) but do believe whenever we get into that area we need proper guardrails.”
Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow, asked Byrd about the possible need for new potential conflict of interest safeguards, but after the meeting, he said it remains to be seen what role the Legislature should play in additional policymaking.
“That’s what we have to determine. That’s why we asked some of the questions of the state auditor. What can the Legislature do going forward? Listen to some of those recommendations, review those, consider them and go forward,” he said.
He also sees Epic and school vouchers as two different subjects, but commented, “Now, could there be accountability issues with vouchers? Possibly. (Depending on) whatever system — there are a lot of voucher bills out there. Depending on how it’s implemented and the accountability — all of those are factors. … I think it (Epic) does bring into (focus) the importance of, really, any taxpayer money needing checks and balances, transparency, transparency.”
