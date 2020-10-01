Epic Charter Schools: Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation

The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s much-anticipated investigative audit of Epic Charter Schools has found it sends about 1 in 4 taxpayer dollars it receives as a public school to its co-founders’ for-profit company.
Part I of what is expected to be a two-part report documented accounting practices that allowed Ben Harris and David Chaney’s Epic Youth Services charter school management company to boost their earnings by nearly $2 million amid lax school board oversight, and little to no accountability for Epic schools’ chronically inaccurate cost reporting to state education officials.
In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools for educating students the past six years ended up in the coffers of EYS, according to State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd.
Gov. Kevin Stitt called for the forensic audit of Epic and its related entities in July 2019 after public revelations that the school’s financial dealings were being investigated by state and federal law enforcement.
But Byrd reportedly faced an “unprecedented” lack of cooperation and roadblocks “that greatly inhibited progress and significantly prolonged the timeframe required to complete this audit.”
Epic and its affiliates, Byrd said, armed themselves with lawyers to make her task, interviewing personnel and scrutinizing records of the use of public dollars, so difficult that 63% of the monies turned over to EYS — nearly $80 million budgeted for students’ learning needs — remains out of her reach and outside public scrutiny.
Nearly $46 million was collected by EYS as compensation for its contract to operate Epic’s two Oklahoma charter schools.
“How did over a quarter of a million dollars in invoices due (Epic) One-on-One go unpaid? Why were student Learning Fund invoices not properly vetted by the school board? How did student Learning Fund dollars end up in the Epic California bank account? These questions can be answered by noting the significant influence EYS has over school affairs,” the report’s executive summary states.
At an afternoon press conference near the State Capitol, Byrd vowed to immediately turn over her work so far to law enforcement officials and to continue to pursue public records for student learning spending at Epic in court.
"I have seen a lot of fraud in my 23 years and this situation is deeply concerning," Byrd said at the press conference.
Key findings and conclusions from the report released Thursday:
- Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers paid EYS a total of $79.3 million in taxpayer money for student learning needs in lump sum payments first detailed to the public in an investigation by the Tulsa World. The audit found these payments were made without any agreement or contract specifying how students should be counted for calculating payments.
- EYS “improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars from the student Learning Fund account to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.
- Epic has improperly commingled, or mixed, public dollars allocated for its two, separate charter schools, including the use of one single bank account for student Learning Funds for both schools. The audit also found $6 million in payments and $3.3 million in loans from one school to the other without school board approval.
- Epic Youth Services “erroneously received” an excess of $686,000 in management fees for the past five years, and the school’s own, handpicked auditors failed to identify the calculation issue year in and year out. The state auditor said EYS should return those dollars to the schools.
- In 2016, Epic One-on-One “inaccurately reclassified administrative costs,” thus avoiding a $2.6 million penalty for exceeding Oklahoma’s statutory limit on administrative costs of 5% of a school district’s total expenditures. The penalty would have cut EYS’ management fees by $265,000.
- Between 2015 and 2019, Epic One-on-One failed to report more than $8.9 million in administrative payroll costs. Had they been assessed full penalties by the state, EYS would reportedly have collected at least $837,000 less in management fees.
- Invoices totaling $253,771 for Epic One-on-One employees providing administrative services for Epic-California, and the Panola and Pawhuska public school districts in Oklahoma went unpaid until April and July of this year, after the state auditor subpoenaed proof of payment.
- Epic’s multi-year deals totaling $525,000, for the school’s promotional advertising and branding on playgrounds inside shopping malls in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, violate the Oklahoma Constitution.
Boundaries between Epic’s two separate schools, their nonprofit governing board and for-profit management company EYS “continue to be blurred.”
And this, according to the report, despite repeated admonishments by the Oklahoma State Department of Education to keep cost accounting separate and the terms of Epic’s sponsorship contracts prohibiting comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts.
“Many EYS decisions are made without board approval or knowledge and, more often than not, those decisions benefit EYS,” the report states.
EYS raked in nearly $46 million in management fees over the last five years.
But despite its contract for services, EYS was found by the state auditor to have zero employees from the time Epic’s first school launched in 2014 until October 2018 and only three on average per month the last couple of years — a fact one of the co-owners reportedly did not want out.
“What the Legislature will do if we make our employee count public record — they will bludgeon us about our fees,” Ben Harris, is quoted as having told the state auditor’s office.
Byrd’s report asks “With EYS receiving $45.9 million in management fees, why would the district require 75 administrative employees?” and then answered its own question. “(Epic) One-on-One administrative employees are being used to provide services for other school districts, both in and out-of-state.”
Learning Fund records still sought
On top of the management fees, EYS has been paid $79.3 million in state appropriated dollars for Epic’s Learning Fund, which covers students’ educational needs including curriculum, laptops, home internet access and extra-curricular activities.
But EYS refuses to turn over records.
“Transparency for public accountability purposes is non-existent. The $79.3 million has never been audited by an outside agency and continues to remain hidden behind a wall of privacy,” the auditor wrote.
Byrd has gone to district court, but EYS is insistent those dollars become private when it receives them because EYS is a private vendor. An Oklahoma County judge has scheduled a trial for the public records fight in December.
Who did the state auditor find is doing the work of making and approving purchases from the EYS-controlled bank account for student Learning Funds?
Public school employees, being paid with public dollars, using public school assets, such as computers and office space.
“Student Learning Fund purchases are made and approved by Learning Fund Managers and a Learning Fund Director, all are (Epic) One-on-One state employees,” according to the report.
The discovery of $203,000 in Epic’s Learning Fund dollars in Oklahoma being paid to Epic-California came from the California school’s bank records, which “did not reflect that the $203,000 had been returned to the student Learning Fund,” according to the audit report.
The auditor noted that Epic co-founder David Chaney had assured the local school board in late 2015 when Epic was awarded a deal to open a charter school in California that Oklahoma dollars would not be “funneled” there.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Andrea Eger
918-581-8470
Twitter: @AndreaEger
