Epic Charter Schools: Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation

Boundaries between Epic’s two separate schools, their nonprofit governing board and for-profit management company EYS “continue to be blurred.”

And this, according to the report, despite repeated admonishments by the Oklahoma State Department of Education to keep cost accounting separate and the terms of Epic’s sponsorship contracts prohibiting comingling of funds or requiring separate accounts.

“Many EYS decisions are made without board approval or knowledge and, more often than not, those decisions benefit EYS,” the report states.

EYS raked in nearly $46 million in management fees over the last five years.

But despite its contract for services, EYS was found by the state auditor to have zero employees from the time Epic’s first school launched in 2014 until October 2018 and only three on average per month the last couple of years — a fact one of the co-owners reportedly did not want out.

“What the Legislature will do if we make our employee count public record — they will bludgeon us about our fees,” Ben Harris, is quoted as having told the state auditor’s office.