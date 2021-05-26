Epic Charter Schools governing board severs all ties with for-profit co-founders and California school

Besides Campbell, the new board members are Ginger Casper, an attorney; Jon Tatum, a forensic accountant; and Danny Williams, an attorney who served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma from 2012 to 2017.

At the conclusion of the meeting, longtime board Chair Doug Scott resigned from the Epic governing board.

“It’s time for me to step down. It’s time for this school to close a chapter and start a new one, and that includes me moving on,” said Scott, a Tulsa attorney.

In early October, a report on the state’s investigative audit of Epic revealed lax school board oversight and that one of every four taxpayer dollars Epic received went to the for-profit school management company, Epic Youth Services.

The state auditor found that 63% of those monies — nearly $80 million budgeted for students’ learning needs — has been shielded from all public or auditor scrutiny. The auditor is still battling in court to get access to those spending records.

The state audit also revealed that Epic Youth Services was relying almost solely on Oklahoma public school employees to do the administrative work for both Epic’s Oklahoma and California schools while collecting tens of millions of dollars in management fees.