Epic Charter Schools board member resigns amid state audit fallout

One of Epic Charter Schools' governing board members has resigned amid fallout from the state's new investigative audit findings.

According to posted board agendas for Wednesday evening meetings of the Epic One-on-One and Epic Blended Learning Centers boards, Liberty Mitchell has resigned and the board will consider accepting applications for her replacement.

The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector's Oct. 1 report found oversight to be lacking on the part of Epic’s "handpicked" governing board members, selected by school co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris, “whose for-profit school management company contract and performance should be overseen by an independent board,” the report states.

In all, $125.2 million of the $458 million allocated to Epic Charter Schools for educating students the past six years was found to have ended up in the coffers of Epic Youth Services, Chaney and Harris' charter school management company, which reportedly has made them millionaires.

But auditors found no evidence that the board regularly reviews EYS’ performance, and financial transactions are approved after the fact with no invoices, bank statements or purchase orders provided for board review.