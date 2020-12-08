Epic Charter Schools' board amends contract with for-profit management company, directs accounting practice changes

In a meeting that went late into the night, the governing board at Epic Charter Schools passed yet another resolution directing a host of accounting and oversight changes and amending its contract with the for-profit school management company.
Board members and their attorney said the actions on behalf of Epic One-on-One, Oklahoma’s largest virtual school, were in response to various concerns and deficiencies identified recently by the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the State Auditor and Inspector and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.
After unanimous votes on both items, board chairman Doug Scott, of Tulsa, said: “This has not been an easy process, going through, trying to address concerns that have been raised by state agencies — some that possibly have some validity or merit and some of which we believe do not.”
And to her fellow Epic Charter Schools parents, board secretary Betsy Brown said, “We are trying to make changes but we may need to make more.”
In early October, a report on the state’s investigative audit of Epic revealed lax school board oversight and 1 of every 4 taxpayer dollars Epic receives going to its co-founders’ for-profit school management company, Epic Youth Services.
The state auditor found 63% of those monies — nearly $80 million budgeted for students’ learning needs — has been shielded from all public or auditor scrutiny, to date, and the auditor is still battling in court to get access to those spending records.
Epic Charter Schools’ spokespersons initially branded the investigative audit report an attack not only on Epic parents’ choice in schools, but on school choice in general — a charge State Auditor Cindy Byrd has denied.
But Monday night’s resolution passed by Epic’s governing board appeared to acknowledge the validity of many exceptions Byrd’s report took with Epic’s accounting practices.
For example, Epic’s governing board explicitly forbid the “transfer, pledging, or otherwise dedicating funds” of their Oklahoma schools for supporting Epic’s out-of-state school operations. The state audit report found Epic Youth Services “improperly transferred” $203,000 in Oklahoma taxpayer dollars to help cover payroll shortages at Epic’s California charter school.
And the auditor questioned how EYS could be paid $46 million in taxpayer dollars for management services over the last six years while having no employees for much of that time and instead relying on publicly funded administrative employees of Epic Charter Schools to provide services for multiple school districts, both in and out-of-state.
The Epic board’s new resolution also directs the school to cease all services provided by public school employees to a subsidiary of Epic Youth Services effective June 30, 2021.
Epic’s attorney Bill Hickman explained Monday night’s amendments to the school’s contract with Epic Youth Services, the for-profit management company that has reportedly made millionaires of Epic co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
“These changes … are going to be responsive and important in our response that I am in the process of preparing to the state Department of Education,” Hickman said. “And we are hopeful these changes will help to address some of the concerns they have presented to us.”
The newly approved operating agreement calls for EYS to fund and provide written reports from annual audits by a national accounting firm of Epic’s controversial Learning Fund, as well as EYS’ compliance with its management contract.
“We believe that the cooperative agreement of the management company to begin to provide an audit from a major auditing and accounting firm as they’ve agreed to do will provide transparency and accountability both with the Learning Fund expenditures and also with contract compliance with this board and we appreciate them agreeing to provide that kind of backup documentation,” Hickman said Monday night.
The updated school management contract now specifies exactly how payments to EYS for Epic's Learning Fund are to be calculated, based on student counts, which Hickman said needed clarifying based on the state auditor's questions.
But the new contract includes the new statement that "all payments received by EYS have been and remain private funds to be used at the sole discretion of EYS subject only to compliance with the terms of this agreement," which appears to be related to the State Auditor's ongoing lawsuit for access to Epic's Learning Fund spending records.
Brad Clark, general counsel at the state Department of Education, recently reported to the state Board of Education new deficiencies he said had been discovered in reviews of Epic’s federally funded programs for special education and homeless students and English learners.
He also outlined a years-long history of Epic’s “nonresponsiveness and noncompliance” with state Department of Education requests for information about its use of taxpayer dollars, but that board ultimately put off the advice of its attorney to take punitive action against the state accreditation status of Epic’s two public schools.
The state board has already demanded back from Epic $11.2 million in taxpayer funding for chronically excessive administrative overhead costs and inaccurate cost accounting.
Epic Charter Schools: A Tulsa World investigation.
Governor removes board president leading inquiries into Epic
Epic Charter Schools gets a pass on accreditation downgrade
Lawmakers call for audit of State Department of Education
Tulsa lawmaker vows systemic overhaul
Epic Charter Schools governing boards respond to recent actions by two state education boards
Epic Charter Schools board member resigns amid state audit fallout
Education policy leaders from state Senate, House reflect on Epic Charter Schools audit findings
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board member is relative of Epic co-founder
Statewide Virtual Charter School Board votes to begin contract termination process against Epic Charter Schools
State education board demands $11.2 million back from Epic Charter Schools over state audit findings
Lawmakers announce joint hearing on Epic Charter Schools audit
Oklahoma AG's Office takes reins in Epic Charter Schools investigation
State education board calls special meeting on Epic Charter Schools audit
Superintendent Hofmeister responds to accountability failures cited in state audit of Epic Charter Schools
'Epic owes Oklahoma $8.9 million': Improper transfers, chronic misreporting found by state auditor's investigation
Officials call Epic audit findings 'concerning,' 'deeply disturbing,' 'troubling'
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Key findings and conclusions from the Oct. 1, 2020, report
Epic Charter Schools targets state senator again in pre-election email to parents
Epic Charter Schools founders and backers keep up campaign influence spending amid state investigations
State senator sued by Epic Charter Schools awarded legal fees plus $500,000 in sanctions
Enrollment already up 77% across Oklahoma's six virtual charter schools amid COVID-19 pandemic
Epic co-founder claims innocence in new video address amid back-to-school student recruiting drive
Epic becomes Oklahoma's largest school district as pandemic pushes virtual enrollment
Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board wants to weigh in on court case involving Epic
State Chamber says no conflicts of interest in legal filing despite Epic Charter Schools' membership, school founder on Chamber board of directors
Epic Charter Schools' for-profit management firm refuses to release documents to investigators, Oklahoma attorney general says
'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny
Lawmakers accuse Epic of intimidation attempt with defamation lawsuit against state senator
Epic Charter Schools sues state senator who questioned student attendance and funding, accusing him of slander
Epic Charter Schools promoting itself with multimillion-dollar advertising campaign, plus $9,000 per month shopping mall playground sponsorships
OSBI investigating new allegations of forgery by Epic Charter Schools' co-founder and CFO, willful neglect by board members
How does Epic Charter Schools stack up academically? Check out student proficiency test scores
Epic Charter Schools' expansion into Texas in limbo amid new revelations about criminal investigation
Tulsa lawmaker uses rarely invoked legal provision to attend closed-door meeting on Epic Charter Schools investigation, educators
New records reveal Epic Charter Schools' sponsor was in touch with state auditor for months before scandal
Governor requests state audit of Epic Charter Schools; school's sponsor already in touch with state auditor
Records show FBI has also been looking into Epic Charter Schools, along with federal education investigators
State superintendent reacts to Epic Charter Schools investigation; online school official claims innocence
State senator raises new questions about Epic Charter Schools and oversight by Oklahoma State Department of Education
Leadership change at Oklahoma's largest virtual charter school likely necessitated by new transparency, conflict of interest law
State Senate passes new transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools; bill headed to Gov. Stitt next
State education officials deny clearing Epic Charter Schools in investigation, despite school's new claims
Epic Charter Schools, school reform and funding needs on the minds of Tulsa Republicans at Friday event with State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister
New transparency reporting requirements for virtual charter schools advance to state Senate
Parents, students pack Capitol to tell lawmakers about 'the array of reasons to choose Epic'
15 people with ties to Epic Charter donated $180,000 to 78 candidates for state office
Epic Charter Schools under investigation by state, federal law enforcement agencies
A study in contrasts: Most Tulsa County districts lose students while virtual numbers soar
496 Tulsa Public Schools students left for EPIC virtual school since August. TPS to lawmakers: Regulation is needed
Skyrocketing student enrollment nets Epic Charter Schools nearly $39 million more in midyear adjustments to state funding for public schools
July 2019: Joy Hofmeister on Epic Charter Schools scandal
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!