Epic Charter Schools' board amends contract with for-profit management company, directs accounting practice changes

“These changes … are going to be responsive and important in our response that I am in the process of preparing to the state Department of Education,” Hickman said. “And we are hopeful these changes will help to address some of the concerns they have presented to us.”

The newly approved operating agreement calls for EYS to fund and provide written reports from annual audits by a national accounting firm of Epic’s controversial Learning Fund, as well as EYS’ compliance with its management contract.

“We believe that the cooperative agreement of the management company to begin to provide an audit from a major auditing and accounting firm as they’ve agreed to do will provide transparency and accountability both with the Learning Fund expenditures and also with contract compliance with this board and we appreciate them agreeing to provide that kind of backup documentation,” Hickman said Monday night.

The updated school management contract now specifies exactly how payments to EYS for Epic's Learning Fund are to be calculated, based on student counts, which Hickman said needed clarifying based on the state auditor's questions.