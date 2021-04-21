Epic Charter Schools board accepts final list of demands from Statewide Virtual Charter School Board

A deal apparently has been struck to end contract termination proceedings that have been underway for six months against Epic Charter Schools by the sponsor of its statewide virtual charter school.

Epic’s governing board met for three hours behind closed doors Wednesday evening before returning to open session and voting to agree to proposed final consent agreement terms put forth by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board one day earlier.

The proposal will now go back to the statewide virtual school board for final approval.

Epic’s governing board vote, 4-0, with board member J.P. Franklin absent from the meeting, was made without comment by any member.

Proceedings to consider terminating the sponsorship of Epic One-on-One over alleged contract violations began in October, shortly after Oklahoma’s state auditor and inspector’s forensic audit findings were released, indicating that Epic’s operators might have violated various state laws and the terms of the operating contracts.

Immediately after Wednesday night's vote, a written press statement was released with remarks from Epic’s governing board President Doug Scott of Tulsa.