Epic Charter Schools audit prompts investigative audit at OK Department of Education

“I promised Oklahomans that as governor I would clean up state government to make it more transparent and accountable and I am keeping that promise,” Stitt said in a statement. “As we make record investments in our public education system, students and parents deserve to know that their schools are spending our tax dollars appropriately and in accordance with the law.”

This new investigative audit request is the result of Byrd’s reported findings on Oct. 1, 2020, that Epic Charter Schools had misreported its school administrative costs to the tune of millions of dollars during the previous five years.

“I deeply appreciate Governor Stitt for his confidence in the findings of the Epic Schools audit report released last year,” Byrd said. “It is clear Epic’s founders were able to take millions of dollars by manipulating the schools’ administrative costs reported to OSDE.”

That report also called into question the oversight of Epic’s financial accounting by the state agency run by State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

At the State Department of Education, Byrd reported finding “ample oversight but limited accountability,” even when red flags were raised internally about Epic’s cost accounting.