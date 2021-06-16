 Skip to main content
Epic Charter Schools approves $335.5 million budget
OKLAHOMA CITY - Epic Charter Schools' governing board voted unanimously in favor of the $335.5 million budget on Wednesday. Epic is a public virtual charter school that receives state funds for every student. It also earns a smaller portion of yearly federal funding.

