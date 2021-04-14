Epic board now wants to settle charter termination proceedings; secret Learning Fund to be moved into new school-controlled bank accounts

Update: About 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, Epic's governing board returned after a three-hour executive session and voted unanimously to approve a consent agreement offer to settle the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board's termination proceedings. The agreement, which was not available immediately after the meeting, is to be delivered by Epic's attorneys to the statewide virtual board, whose termination proceedings threaten to shutter the Epic One-on-One school over concerns about its handling of public monies.

Coverage of the Epic board meeting as it appears in Wednesday's paper appears below:

Governing board members for Epic Charter Schools just voted to make a change that will end one of the school’s most controversial accounting practices used to shield the use of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars over the last decade.

Epic’s Learning Fund dollars for student needs will be placed in new bank accounts solely under school personnel control beginning July 1.

“This change has been discussed with the charter management organization Epic Youth Services and is presented tonight on behalf of the district and the CMO, with understanding and agreement from both entities,” said Jeanise Wynn, assistant superintendent of finance at Epic.