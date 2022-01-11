Epic among 3 virtual charters losing $58.9 million after 'significant decline' in students

This is a marked change from this point in FY2021, when Tulsa County districts saw their state aid adjusted downward by $31 million.

The big midyear 2022 winners in terms of actual dollars were Tulsa Public Schools, up $3.3 million, the large suburban districts of Jenks, Broken Arrow, and Union, each up $1.2 million to $1.9 million, plus Bixby, which is up almost $2.6 million.

Tulsa Honor Academy, a TPS-sponsored charter school, saw its midyear allocation spike nearly $1.5 million.

The process of reserving a portion of annual state aid for schools — this year, 2% was withheld by the state — was designed decades ago to deliver additional taxpayer dollars in the middle of the fiscal year to districts that had seen student enrollment increases since the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.

The formula used for calculating these midyear adjustments includes more funding for students whose household income levels are so low that they qualify for free or reduced-rate school lunches, as well as for English-language learners, gifted and talented students, and those with special education needs.

But Senate Bill 212 changed the state law on how charter schools are funded effective July 1, 2020.