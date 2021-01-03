Enrollment during a pandemic: TPS planning online info sessions, virtual school tours for parents considering school choices for 2020-21

Deciding which Tulsa Public Schools site to apply for or enroll your child in for 2020-21?

Tulsa Public Schools is gearing up to help parents and students make these important choices for next school year amid the pandemic by offering a host of informational sessions online, as well as virtual school tours and a virtual enrollment fair.

The district’s enrollment window runs Jan. 5 to Feb. 12. Parents applying for more than one school will be notified by TPS about which school their child is selected for in April.

“We simplified our system last year, so it’s one window, one form — six weeks for receiving applications for any of the schools families are interested in and families get to choose up to six schools in order of their preference,” said Jorge Robles, chief operating officer at TPS.

Parents can get help via online “office hours” on Zoom every Tuesday and Thursday during the enrollment window. The schedule will be 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays for English speakers and 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 1-2 p.m. Thursdays for Spanish speakers.

More information and enrollment forms are online at tulsaschools.org/enroll.