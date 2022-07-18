'EngageOK on the Road' gives teachers the perspectives of students

JENKS — During a panel at the Jenks Performing Arts Center on Monday, several Tulsa-area students said they want and need to see additional mental health supports available through their schools.
As part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual traveling conference, “EngageOK on the Road,” 10 high school students from Bixby, Jenks and Union were given the opportunity Monday morning to give hundreds of teachers their perspective on what works and what doesn’t in the classroom.
Similar events are scheduled for Tuesday at McAlester High School and Wednesday at Durant High School.
Although the students acknowledged that their teachers are already trying to do a lot, several said they would appreciate having access to more counselors and other mental health professionals at school, as well as regular check-ins with their teachers.
People are also reading…
In 2021, the state Department of Education used $35.7 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to launch a School Counselor Corps in an effort to get its statewide ratio of counselors to students down from 411-to-1 to the American School Counselor Association’s recommended ratio of 250-to-1.
Monday’s event was moderated by state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.
The students said just having a teacher ask regularly how they are doing carries far more weight than a schoolwide event.
“A lot of times with the mental health stuff, schools will try to focus on it with assemblies or seminars,” Jenks student Chloe Scott said. Having a teacher “just checking in with us daily is so much more important than those assemblies. I know you’re trying to teach us and help us, but having that personal relationship with our teacher, someone who cares, … that could have an incredible impact.”
Students also asked teachers to be mindful that their pupils may be experiencing some challenging environments outside of the classroom that they may not be able to shed completely once they step onto campus.
“Whether we want it to or not, it impacts how we learn,” Union student Honor Plumlee said. “Please have that in the back of your mind when you’re teaching that you don’t know what we’re going through every day outside of school. Even if we’re trying to ignore it, it can impact how we’re learning.”
Breaking the Cycle: The Tulsa World's 8-day series on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs)
Oklahoma ranks high for several social ills that have been linked to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) scores. A few examples:
What is your ACE score and what does it mean? Understanding the consequences of childhood trauma
Part 1: The science is well established and should come as no surprise
'I've been there. I know.' Oklahoma's children top the nation in trauma suffered, and one survivor is doing his part to stop it
Part 2: Soda, cigarettes and trauma: How Adverse Childhood Experiences alter brain chemistry, cultivate unhealthy habits and prompt premature death
An adult to trust. Tulsa grief therapist Jessica Orvis turns child counseling into art form
Part 3: 'All I ever knew.' Drugs. Alcohol. Jail. Oklahoma's children repeat the patterns of their parents
She was always there. A court-appointed child advocate forms 20-year bond with two sisters
Part 4: For many trauma survivors, the key is breaking down what happened to them. That’s what therapy and mental health programs like the Mental Health Association of Tulsa’s Walker Hall can do
Tulsa elementary school gymnasium feels more like sanctuary thanks to caring teacher
Part 5: After losing seven students in a tornado-stricken Moore elementary school, a counselor is helping Oklahoma schools become trauma-informed
One school district is leading the state and nation in approach to serving students grappling with chronic stressors
Central High School teacher advocated for Aylin Reyes once, now she advocates for children
Part 6: How a Tulsa real estate agent became Mama Linda to foster children
Part 7: Central High School football coach calls strenuous work with at-risk students 'the most rewarding experience of my life'
Part 8: What the leading voices for change say Oklahoma needs to reduce chronic childhood traumas
Tulsa World ACEs advisory board
Kristin Atchley uses past trauma to advocate for children dealing with adverse conditions
Michael Overall: Does Oklahoma have a problem too big to solve?
Ginnie Graham: Oklahoma can be a top 10 state if it reduced children experiencing trauma
Podcast: Listen to story behind the Tulsa World special report on Adverse Childhood Experiences
The latest episode of Mental Health Association Oklahoma's podcast "The Mental Health Download" tells the story behind the Tulsa World's 8-part series Breaking the Cycle.
The podcast, hosted by Matt Gleason with the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, includes interviews with three people who played key roles in the series.
Lucinda Morte is a mental health professional who has a relatively high ACE score herself.
Donavon Ramsey is a resilient 19-year-old with a high ACE score and plenty of heartbreaking stories.
Ashley Parrish, the Tulsa World’s deputy managing editor who oversaw the year-long process to make the Breaking the Cycle series a reality.
"The Mental Health Download" shares stories each month about mental illness, homelessness, incarceration and suicide, and how each can impact our lives in a profound way.