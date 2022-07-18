'EngageOK on the Road' gives teachers student perspectives

JENKS — During a panel at the Jenks Performing Arts Center on Monday, several Tulsa-area students said they want and need to see additional mental health supports available through their schools.

As part of the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s annual traveling conference, “EngageOK on the Road,” 10 high school students from Bixby, Jenks and Union were given the opportunity Monday morning to give hundreds of teachers their perspective on what works and what doesn’t in the classroom.

Similar events are scheduled for Tuesday at McAlester High School and Wednesday at Durant High School.

Although the students acknowledged that their teachers are already trying to do a lot, several said they would appreciate having access to more counselors and other mental health professionals at school, as well as regular check-ins with their teachers.

In 2021, the state Department of Education used $35.7 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to launch a School Counselor Corps in an effort to get its statewide ratio of counselors to students down from 411-to-1 to the American School Counselor Association’s recommended ratio of 250-to-1.

Monday's event was moderated by state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

The students said just having a teacher ask regularly how they are doing carries far more weight than a schoolwide event.

“A lot of times with the mental health stuff, schools will try to focus on it with assemblies or seminars,” Jenks student Chloe Scott said. Having a teacher "just checking in with us daily is so much more important than those assemblies. I know you’re trying to teach us and help us, but having that personal relationship with our teacher, someone who cares, … that could have an incredible impact.”

Students also asked teachers to be mindful that their pupils may be experiencing some challenging environments outside of the classroom that they may not be able to shed completely once they step onto campus.

“Whether we want it to or not, it impacts how we learn,” Union student Honor Plumlee said. “Please have that in the back of your mind when you’re teaching that you don’t know what we’re going through every day outside of school. Even if we’re trying to ignore it, it can impact how we’re learning.”