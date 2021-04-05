'Empowering leader and public servant': Brad Carson, former congressman, named new TU president

Contacted by telephone, Carson called TU a “remarkable institution” that helped cultivate his academic interests years ago and which is now in position to spur innovation and growth in northeastern Oklahoma.

He said the TU trustees have “made a lot of difficult decisions” in recent years, including adopting a strategic plan that emphasizes science, business and technology — much to the dismay of many students, alumni and faculty.

In that regard, Carson seems to fit with the board’s plans. His undergraduate studies were in the liberal arts, but much of his professional career has involved national security and defense. Until recently he was a consultant to Boston Consulting Group, an international management consultant with a heavy science and technology component.

In a TU press release, Carson said he is “particularly excited about the new strategic plan and the great opportunities it contains.”

Born in Arizona, where his father worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Carson spent his younger years on Indian reservations there and in Nevada, Kansas and North Carolina before his family returned to its roots in the Tulsa area. He is a member of the Cherokee Nation.