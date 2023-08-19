Andrea Eger Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Andrea Eger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A high-profile embezzlement case involving an individual formerly in one of the most senior administrative roles at Tulsa Public Schools has been used by State Superintendent Ryan Walters to call into question all fiscal management at the district.

The Tulsa World took a look at what is known about the still-ongoing investigation by federal law enforcement, and gathered new insights into what went wrong and what is being done to prevent a repeat of the scandal.

What seems to be clear now, even to Walters, is that his initial claim that TPS “lost track of” $1 million cannot be substantiated with publicly available facts.

In his Aug. 15 video post on social media, Walters added a new disclaimer to his $1 million claim.

He said: “$1 million — that’s how much money Tulsa Public Schools has lost track of. We know $400k of it has been embezzled. We don’t know how much more has been, and we don’t know how much more they’ve lost track of. They have to get their financial house in order.”

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist responded to Walters’ repeated claims that TPS has lost $1 million in an interview with the Tulsa World.

“He does not have that information because no one has that information,” Gist said.

The embezzlement case, which involved mostly donated grant funds and allegations a now-former HR director named Devin Fletcher circumvented TPS’ disbursement and conflict-of-interest policies to benefit himself and two of his family members, was self-reported to law enforcement by TPS in June 2022.

An outside auditor described the known circumstances of the case this way: “District management has identified three vendors as having received payments by the District for what appears to be questionable expenditures between the years ending June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2022. Two of the vendors were paid approximately $364,000 in which there was no clear business purpose documented.

"A third vendor was paid approximately $658,000 during this four-year period, a portion of which has been identified by the District as not having a clear business purpose, while the total amount of questionable payments to this vendor are unknown. This matter is also the subject of an external ongoing investigation by legal authorities, who have not quantified the alleged inappropriate expenditures.”

Gist also had something new to add — that this was not a case of a district without internal controls and an employee being allowed to write themselves a blank check.

"What matters most is that justice prevails and that the investigation happens in the way that it should," she said, "but to say a little bit more than I typically have, I think what's important for Tulsans to know is that this was not easy for this individual to do what he did.

"It was someone in our district who was a very senior-level person, who both knew how the system worked, but also who had authority within the system. In collaboration with people outside the district, there was the creation of what you might consider like a shell company, with work that was then presented by the company and by this senior-level individual."

TPS finance official speaks out

Jorge Robles, chief financial and operations officer, told the Tulsa World in a Thursday interview that law enforcement officials have directed the district not to reveal the name of one of the three vendors involved — one that received $658,000 total because it could jeopardize their ongoing investigation.

But when asked what new information he could share, Robles said he has calculated that between $63,000 and $95,000 of the $658,000 total is what TPS is unable to account for having been paid out for a clear business purpose.

“Every other dollar, we have every reason to believe has a legitimate business purpose, with documentation and evidence of work,” he said.

Outside auditors found employees of Fletcher’s had been instructed to ignore the district’s internal policies regarding cash disbursements and procurement. Instead, they were told to approve the vendors, create purchase orders and expedite payments.

Today, Robles said TPS uses additional verification checks on proposed vendors and has established many new points in its invoicing process at which employees can escalate to supervisors their concerns or unfulfilled requests for documented evidence of work a vendor has performed.

“No one is exempt from answering questions and providing documentation to back up invoices, so there is no opportunity for a single person to say, `Go ahead and pay it, it’s all good,’” Robles said. “You have to have a process and reassurance to your employees that they will be supported in pushing back and escalating.”

The district’s own investigation, Robles said, was “triggered by someone saying something about one of these employee payments. That set into motion an investigation.”

He was referring to another finding by outside auditors — that five other TPS employees, which the district has refused to identify publicly, had improperly accepted bonus payments from one of the Fletcher-connected vendors, in violation of TPS policy.

In Robles’ view, “they were misled by Devin Fletcher.”

The district has demanded repayment of $17,000 total that four employees who remain employed there accepted as bonuses, and Robles said some have fully complied while others are still in the process of returning funds.

Robles said district officials are considering recommending legal action against the fifth individual, who is no longer employed at TPS, to recoup an improper $25,000 bonus payment.

The Tulsa World inquired whether TPS has fidelity and crime insurance, which covers common threats to organizations including losses due to employee dishonesty, and whether it has filed a claim to recoup its known losses to date.

Robles responded yes — that it has such insurance coverage with the Travelers insurance company — but there has been no claim made.

“A claim will be submitted,” he said.

14 months later, but no arrests or criminal charges

Intrigue in the case has risen along with the dollar amount in question.

The situation first came to light in late June 2022.

TPS itself announced to the public that it had just discovered $20,000 in “contract management irregularities” from two years prior within an unnamed department, involving funds from an unnamed philanthropic donor, and that an unnamed employee was no longer employed at the district because of the matter.

Gist assured the public that the district’s own findings were turned over to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office.

The following week brought two new revelations.

First, the Tulsa school board publicly received the June 26, 2022, resignation of Chief Talent and Equity Officer Devin Fletcher and was told of a pending investigation into claims that an Atlanta-based vendor had made improper payments to district employees.

But Gist reportedly sent an email to all employees announcing Fletcher’s departure, claiming his exit had been in the works for several months and was even shared with some co-workers as early as April.

The board was told the vendor in question, Snicklebox LLC, had contracted with the district to “update and refine talent management practices” in order to recruit and retain teachers. The school board had previously approved a $150,000 contract for the 2022-23 school year “contingent upon grant funding,” after having a $300,000 contract with Snicklebox for 2021-22 and a $200,000 contract for 2020-21.

Next, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he had triggered a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools by the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office, an inquiry which is still ongoing some 13 months later.

In April, the local school board received the outside audit findings from the firm RSM which revealed for the first time to the public the $364,000 in contracts with no clear business purpose with two vendor companies tied to Fletcher, as well as the bonuses five TPS employees had received from a vendor in violation of TPS policy prohibiting employee conflicts of interest.

Gist said at the time that $270,000 came from philanthropic donations, while the remainder came from TPS’ own general fund.

In late May, public court records revealed the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma had served or attempted to serve notice of civil forfeiture complaints to Fletcher and two family members after FBI agents seized a combined $216,105.95 from two bank accounts listed under the relatives’ names.

A sworn affidavit alleges that Fletcher wired money to a relative who had a contract with the district through a vendor called Talented 10th.

A bank account in the relative’s name received $343,125 in wire transfers from TPS between August 2018 and May 2021, plus an additional $105,000 in wire transfers from a nonprofit organization connected to the district, the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, in early 2022, the court document says.

How do Robles and his employees feel about this embezzlement case being cited by Walters in talk of a state takeover of TPS for "financial mismanagement" for several years?

"It's misleading to the public and wrong," he said. "We have had unmodified opinions every year previously, with only procedural findings that had nothing to do with money being lost or misplaced."

In audit terms, an "unmodified opinion" means an independent auditor has concluded the entity's financial statements are presented fairly, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting standards.

Robles added that the Walters' criticisms have compounded the anger, betrayal and disbelief Fletcher's former colleagues still feel "about a colleague you thought you could trust who betrayed the organization."

"We're 47th in the country for per pupil funding, so this team works very hard to try to do a lot with very little," he said.