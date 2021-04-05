Eight area school board seats, 1 bond package on Tuesday's ballot

Polls will be open Tuesday for voters across portions of the Tulsa area for eight school board seats and a bond proposal.

Along with a bond proposal before voters in Liberty Public Schools, school board seats are up for grabs in Tulsa, Union, Berryhill, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry and Wagoner, plus a seat on the Tulsa Technology Center’s board of education.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Tulsa Public Schools, northside voters will be asked to choose between David Harris and incumbent Jennettie Marshall for the District 3 seat.

Schools in District 3 include Anderson, Burroughs, Celia Clinton, Hamilton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin and Whitman elementary schools; Unity Learning, Greenwood Leadership, Dual Language and Monroe Demonstration academies; Central Middle School; and McLain and Central high schools.

In Union Public Schools, Kasey Magness and Joey Reyes are vying to succeed outgoing Zone 1 representative Jeff Bennett.

The campuses of Boevers, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools are within the boundaries of Zone 1, along with portions of the attendance areas for Grove, Jefferson, Moore, Ochoa and Peters elementary schools.