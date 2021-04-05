Eight area school board seats, 1 bond package on Tuesday's ballot

Polls will be open Tuesday for voters across portions of the Tulsa area for eight school board seats and a bond proposal.
Along with a bond proposal before voters in Liberty Public Schools, school board seats are up for grabs in Tulsa, Union, Berryhill, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry and Wagoner, plus a seat on the Tulsa Technology Center’s board of education.
Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Tulsa Public Schools, northside voters will be asked to choose between David Harris and incumbent Jennettie Marshall for the District 3 seat.
Schools in District 3 include Anderson, Burroughs, Celia Clinton, Hamilton, Hawthorne, John Hope Franklin and Whitman elementary schools; Unity Learning, Greenwood Leadership, Dual Language and Monroe Demonstration academies; Central Middle School; and McLain and Central high schools.
In Union Public Schools, Kasey Magness and Joey Reyes are vying to succeed outgoing Zone 1 representative Jeff Bennett.
The campuses of Boevers, McAuliffe and Rosa Parks elementary schools are within the boundaries of Zone 1, along with portions of the attendance areas for Grove, Jefferson, Moore, Ochoa and Peters elementary schools.
To the north, voters in Owasso Public Schools’ Ward 1 will get to choose between Stephanie Ruttman and Rick Lang. The pair finished atop a five-candidate field in February to replace outgoing board President Pat Vanatta to represent the district’s northeast side.
Tammy Sam-Hunter is challenging current board clerk April Bowman for Sperry Public Schools’ seat No. 1. The office carries a five-year term.
Miranda Hampton and Whitney Wagers are running in Sand Springs Public Schools’ District 1.
In Berryhill, Allisha Phillips Craig is challenging current board President Jack Lollis for seat No. 1.
For Tulsa Technology Center’s District No. 6, Paul Kroutter Jr. is challenging incumbent Sharon Whelpley. The board seat’s district includes portions of southeast Tulsa and Broken Arrow.
In Wagoner, Tamera Belvin and Alisha Phelps are seeking to replace Tresa Petre for seat No. 1. Petre, the board’s current vice president, chose not to seek another term.
To the south, Liberty Public Schools, which straddles the Tulsa-Okmulgee county line, is putting a bond package before voters. Along with a new mower, the $340,000 proposition would pay for repairs and maintenance for the district’s HVAC, drainage and plumbing systems.
Area school board races that drew only one candidate this election cycle include Bixby, Broken Arrow, Jenks, Keystone, Liberty, Skiatook and two seats with Glenpool Public Schools.