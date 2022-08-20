Education secretary, Shawnee superintendent face off in GOP runoff

Republican voters are being asked once again to make their choice for their party’s nominee for state superintendent.

Ryan Walters and April Grace finished first and second atop a four-candidate field in the June 28 primary with 41.46% and 30.63% respectively of the votes cast.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face Democrat and former Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jena Nelson in the Nov. 8 general election. Current state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister cannot run again due to term limits and is instead the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

April Grace

The superintendent at Shawnee Public Schools since 2016, Grace has worked in education for more than 30 years across four school districts. The 56-year-old was named the 2021 State Superintendent of the Year by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators.

With no interest in seeking other elected positions, she decided to run for statewide office due to a desire to improve public education for her 4-year-old granddaughter and other children across the state.

“If I could have interviewed and applied for the job instead of having to navigate an election, I certainly would have done that,” Grace said. “For me, this is about serving and the work. It’s not about being a politician.”

If elected, Grace said, her priorities would be finding ways to address the staffing shortages facing school districts across Oklahoma, working with school districts to continue the academic rebounding efforts after federal COVID-19 funds run out and looking at potentially restructuring the Oklahoma State Department of Education to better serve rural districts.

Along with partnering with area universities, Grace said she would like to implement an Oklahoma-specific version of Teach For America to help shore up vacancies among certified teachers and support personnel.

Additionally, she said she wants to work with the Legislature to appropriate more public education funding to address teacher salaries across the board, including potentially incentivizing longevity by raising the minimum salary increases at later steps in the pay scale.

“There’s a desire for more investment in education, but we have to be very specific and targeted about how those funds are going to be expended and get to the right resources and support,” she said, acknowledging that the increased salary scale may need to be implemented gradually in order to make sure those raises do not come at the expense of other state agencies.

If financially feasible, the OSDE restructuring efforts would potentially include opening up regional offices throughout the state.

“I look at the department as the same way you might look at a central office in a school district,” Grace said. “Yes, you’re providing vision, goal setting, moving things forward, accountability and compliance — those are all parts of the things you do. However, you’re also trying to create a system of support for the people in the classroom so they can get the work done.”

When asked about the allegations against former Shawnee assistant athletic director and basketball coach Ronald Arthur, Grace reiterated that she recommended his termination when the situation came to light and reported it to the Oklahoma State Department of Education immediately.

Arthur was arrested and charged with one count each of sodomy, rape and soliciting sexual contact with a minor via technology involving a former student who had recently graduated. A civil suit and the count of soliciting sexual contact are still pending in Pottawatomie County District Court with arraignment on the latter scheduled for Wednesday.

“I’ve been in education for 33 years,” she said. “I didn’t get into this profession to protect anyone who does anything wrong by kids. We absolutely work with our attorneys when anything comes up and work through the appropriate legal processes on all sides of that.”

Ryan Walters

Appointed state secretary of education in 2020 by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Walters has taught at McAlester and Millwood high schools. He was a finalist in the 2016 Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year contest while at McAlester. The 36-year-old is also the executive director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

To date, Walters has not held a site or school district level administrative position. However, he said he decided to run for state superintendent during this election cycle rather than wait until 2026 or later to gain that experience because he felt a sense of urgency to reject left-wing indoctrination in public schools.

“We’ve got it all over the state,” he said, specifically name checking Tulsa Public Schools and Deer Creek Public Schools. “We’ve got a push of curriculum that’s anti-American, a push of curriculum that violates the critical race theory ban, we’ve got pornography and sexuality being pushed in schools that’s grossly inappropriate and out of line with our academic standards.”

A supporter of the school choice movement, Walters actively advocated during the 2022 legislative session for Senate Bill 1647, which would have offered parents direct access to state funds that could then be used for private school tuition or other educational expenses.

“Every kid is unique. God created every child that way,” he said. “The more options we have, the more kids can align their God-given talents with a pathway. The best way to do this is to have parents, grandparents at the table with their kid, talking about their options and figuring out the best pathway that works for them.”

If elected, his priorities include auditing every decision made by OSDE during Hofmeister’s tenure as state superintendent, auditing the department’s spending and ensuring that every school district across the state is in compliance with House Bill 1775 and legislation passed earlier this year requiring public school students to only use the on-campus bathrooms of the sex listed on their birth certificate.

Passed in 2021, HB 1775 bans teaching that one race or gender is inherently superior. It also prohibits causing a student to feel guilty or uncomfortable because of their race or gender, as well as teaching that anyone is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or otherwise.

The text of the measure does not include the phrase “critical race theory.” However, many, including Walters, have construed its provisions as a ban on the concept, which argues that many key pillars of American society have been shaped in ways to benefit whites at the expense of minorities, including the judicial system and the economy.

“Any superintendent who is found to be willingly violating those laws, we will review their certificates and pull them if that’s what they’re doing,” he said. “We are going to do a deep dive into any school that is violating state laws.”

Between his private-sector position and Cabinet-level post, Walters largely oversaw the Bridge the Gap program, which was meant to provide up to 5,000 families with funds to pay for educational materials through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds. The program was administered by Florida-based vendor ClassWallet via a no-bid contract.

However, Oklahoma may be forced to repay about $653,000 that federal auditors said was misspent by families on noneducational items such as televisions, washers and dryers, air conditioners and Christmas trees. The report further recommends a 100% review of an additional $5.4 million spent through the “Bridge the Gap” program and that the state repay the federal government for any additional unallowable purchases found.

Walters pointed to a lawsuit filed earlier this month by the state against ClassWallet as proof that he can manage the Oklahoma State Department of Education if elected state Superintendent.

“That vendor will be held accountable for violating a contract with the state of Oklahoma,” he said. “That’s what you’re going to continue to see me do is hold people accountable for the use of taxpayer dollars.”

