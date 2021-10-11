Education notebook

With students out of class for fall break, Tulsa Public Schools will have grab and go meal service available Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will receive six days’ worth of snacks and dinners on Tuesday.
Meal sites include Celia Clinton, Clinton West, Eisenhower, Emerson, Hawthorne, Hoover, John Hope Franklin, Key, Marshall, McKinley, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and Rogers College Middle and High School.
Grant opportunity: The state Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will use $21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next three years to provide competitive grants for after school and summer programming.
Grant awards will range from $50,000 to $150,000 and must be used to establish or expand comprehensive summer learning or enrichment opportunities that address a local need.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.
Through the close of business Thursday, Tulsa Public Schools reported 32 confirmed cases among its students and staff, plus an additional 141 close contact exposures. Cooper Elementary School had the most close contact exposures with 32, while Peary Elementary had the most confirmed cases, with four.
Berryhill Public Schools reported eight confirmed cases district-wide, with five at the high school campus.
Bixby Public Schools reported 19 confirmed cases, including four at East Intermediate School alone.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 82 cases among its students and 17 cases among its employees. BAPS’ published COVID-19 data does not break down the district’s case counts among campuses.
District-wide, Glenpool Public Schools reported three cases among students and two among its employees.
Jenks Public Schools reported 28 student cases and three employee cases.
Owasso Public Schools reported 38 total cases. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its weekly update.
Union Public Schools reported 55 student cases and 12 staff cases, including a combined 30 at the district’s 6th and 7th Grade Center.
At the movies: In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a free screening of “Yvette” Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Admiral Twin Drive-in.
Mascot vote: Union students in fourth grade and up may vote through Oct. 22 for their choice for the district’s new mascot.
The two finalists are the Bison and the Redhawks. Results of the vote will be revealed the following week.
Board schedule: The boards of education for Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Inola, Jenks, Owasso, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry and Union are all scheduled to meet Monday.
Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday.