Education notebook

With students out of class for fall break, Tulsa Public Schools will have grab and go meal service available Monday and Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will receive six days’ worth of snacks and dinners on Tuesday.

Meal sites include Celia Clinton, Clinton West, Eisenhower, Emerson, Hawthorne, Hoover, John Hope Franklin, Key, Marshall, McKinley, Peary and Skelly elementary schools; East Central Junior High School and Rogers College Middle and High School.

Grant opportunity: The state Department of Education announced Wednesday that it will use $21 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds over the next three years to provide competitive grants for after school and summer programming.

Grant awards will range from $50,000 to $150,000 and must be used to establish or expand comprehensive summer learning or enrichment opportunities that address a local need.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.