Education notebook

In the job description: Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education is hosting a virtual workshop 6 p.m. Monday on its roles and responsibilities, as well as how the public can advocate for children.
Interested participants may register by emailing tpsinfo@tulsaschools.org by noon Monday.
Wheels on the bus: Citing a driver shortage, Jenks Public Schools is consolidating middle and high school bus routes until further notice starting Monday. Families with a bus rider in grades 7-12 are encouraged to check the district’s updated bus schedule for potential changes to their student’s route number or stop times.
Bus routes for elementary and intermediate school riders remain unchanged.
At the movies: In honor of Native American Heritage Month, TPS’ Indian Education will be showing “Te Ata” 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Admiral Twin Drive-in.
Nomination season: TPS is seeking community nominations for its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year through Sunday. Nominations may be submitted at tulsaschools.org/2022toyseoy; finalists will be announced in March.
Nominees for Teacher of the Year must have at least three years of teaching experience to be eligible for consideration.
Enrollment information sessions: With its 2022-23 enrollment window opening on Jan. 5, TPS has scheduled three Spanish language information sessions for area families.
Spanish language sessions are scheduled for Dec. 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Rudisill Library, Dec. 11 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Martin Regional Library and Dec. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Church.
Child care and meals will be provided at each event.
Vaccine clinics: Two area school districts are scheduled to host free vaccine clinics this week.
The Washington County Health Department has a free walk-in vaccine clinic planned for Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School during a previously scheduled distance learning day for BPS students.
TPS is co-hosting a vaccine clinic Saturday at the Education Service Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Both events will have pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available for children age 5 and older.
Help wanted: Union Public Schools is hiring part-time tutors to work with secondary students. Pay is $30 per hour; tutors will work a maximum of four hours per day with students.
Additionally, TPS is accepting applications through Tuesday for its Tulsa Teacher Corps’ mid-year cohort. The hands-on accelerated teacher preparation program works with aspiring educators to earn their certification.
Board meeting schedule: Union Public Schools’ board of education has a special meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday to consider suspending the district’s mask mandate.