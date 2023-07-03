Holiday closures: Summer feeding sites around the Tulsa area will be operating on different schedules this week, thanks to the Independence Day holiday.

Summer feeding sites operated by the child nutrition programs at Broken Arrow, Sapulpa and Jenks public schools, as well as at Union’s Moore Elementary School, will be closed Monday and Tuesday but will resume meal service on Wednesday.

Sites hosted by Tulsa and Owasso public schools will be closed Tuesday, along with the six Tulsa City-County Library branches that offer lunches in collaboration with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

All Union feeding sites other than Moore Elementary School will be closed until July 10, along with sites hosted by Bartlesville, Bixby, Claremore and Glenpool schools.

Summer meal service has ended at school-operated sites in Catoosa, Skiatook and Sand Springs.

Pass the crayons: Catoosa Public Schools announced Thursday that the district will provide most school supplies for students in eighth grade and younger for the 2023-24 academic year. Students will be expected to bring their own water bottle and backpack, along with boxes of tissues and, among fourth and fifth graders, a Trapper Keeper.

Catoosa’s first day of classes is Aug. 8.

Money talks: At a special meeting Monday afternoon, the Claremore school board approved a $2 per hour increase in the support staff pay scale.

The board also approved raising special education teachers’ stipend percentage from 5% of base pay to 7% of base pay.

Subs wanted: Broken Arrow Public Schools is now accepting 2023-24 applications for substitute teachers. The first training session is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 13. Registration is required. Applications and pay scales are available online at baschools.org/substitutes.

Working together: The Liberty Public Schools Board of Education voted Thursday to approve a memorandum of understanding with the Muscogee Nation’s language department to offer a Native American studies elective for high school students during the 2023-24 school year.

Liberty’s first day of classes is Aug. 10.

PTA Props: As part of its annual convention in Norman, the Oklahoma Parent-Teacher Association presented accolades to two Tulsa members and three Broken Arrow chapters.

Jamie Rogers and Melissa White were named the organization’s 2022-23 Volunteers of the Year. Rogers was the 2022-23 Advocacy Chair for Union’s district-wide PTA Council, while White was the PTA president at Mayo Demonstration School.

Additionally, the PTA chapter at Broken Arrow’s Lynn Wood Elementary School was named the 2022-23 Outstanding Unit, while the chapters at Country Lane Primary and Childers Middle School were each recognized as Units of Excellence.

On the board: On Friday, the American Indian College Fund announced the appointment of Monte Randall, president of the Okmulgee-based College of the Muscogee Nation, to its Board of Trustees.

Launched in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has provided more than $284 million in scholarships, programs and other forms of support for higher education in Indigenous communities.







