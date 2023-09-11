Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

College Board kudos: On Wednesday, Sand Springs Public Schools announced its honorees through the College Board’s National Recognition Program.

To be considered for the award, students have to have at least a 3.5 GPA and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams. Additionally, students must be Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and/or attend school in a rural area or a small town to be considered.

Gracey Massey and Miriam Wilbanks received the National Indigenous Award and Davien Peyketewa received the National African American Recognition Award.

Looking for number crunchers: The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is accepting applications through Oct. 1 from secondary schools for Sonia Kovalevsky Day.

Named for the first woman to earn a doctorate degree in math, the Nov. 3 event at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus features hands-on activities focused on various aspects of math and their real world applications.

Applications for the girls-only event are available online at tulsastem.org/Sonia-kovalevsky-day.

Award-winning faculty: Jenks Public Schools has announced their 2023 Vision of Excellence winners.

In order to be considered, JPS employees are nominated by their peers or members of the public based on their commitment to leadership, teamwork, continuous improvement and customer service. Winners are selected by the district’s foundation.

This year’s honorees include Grace Alexander, Mary Ames, Allie Bacon, Emily Collins, Sally Cox, Kalin Dahl, Andrea Davis, Jennifer Elbon-Smith, Melanie Ellis, Kelly Fulkerson, Sandra Gruszeczka, Lisa Harper, Laura Hixson, Megan Knox, Leo Martinez, Torry Nunnelee, Sarah Onorato, Andrew Reyna, Amanda Taylor and Allison Wood.

Stay home days: Monday is a distance learning day for Liberty Public Schools. Classes are not in session Friday at Tulsa Honor Academy.

School board calendar: The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Monday in Oklahoma City. In the Tulsa area, the boards of education for Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Prue, Skiatook, Sperry, Tulsa, Union and Verdigris are all scheduled to meet Monday, as well.

The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Pretty Water and Sapulpa are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board of education for Epic Charter Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The board of education for Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday.

The board of education for Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Friday.