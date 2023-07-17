Application season: Applications are now available online for students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools or Owasso Public Schools who qualify for free or reduced priced school meals based on family size and income.

Broken Arrow has its application available in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Filipino and Vietnamese through baschools.org and families are strongly encouraged to complete it by Sept. 21. Owasso families may access the application through owassops.org, sending an email to ram.meals@owassops.org or picking up a paper copy at the district’s enrollment center, 202 E. Broadway.

With the end of universal free school meals in 2022, eligible students must re-apply each year to receive free or reduced price school meals. The forms are also used to help calculate federal aid awards to individual schools and districts, as well as determine household eligibility for other assistance programs, including fee waivers for the ACT and SAT and discounted internet access under the Federal Communications Commission’s Affordable Connectivity Program.

Broken Arrow Public Schools starts classes on Aug. 16. Owasso Public Schools starts classes on Aug. 17.

Tech toys: Officials with Devon Energy and the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation officially opened a STEM Center Thursday morning at the Dream Center’s west campus, 4122 W. 55th Place.

Featuring a 3-D printer, snap circuits and child-friendly robotics kits, the two entities previously donated almost 50 similar centers for elementary students around the Tulsa area, including one at the Dream Center’s north campus, 200 W. 46th Street North.

Financial incentive: At its Monday meeting, Sperry’s board of education approved a one-time retention stipend for full-time certified and support employees who were hired by the district before Jan. 1 and will be returning for the 2023-2024 school year. As approved, eligible certified staff will each receive $2,000 while eligible support employees will get $1,000 each.

Help wanted: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Maintenance Facilities Building, 1555 N. 77th E. Ave., for open support positions, including custodians, campus police and child nutrition staff.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Glenpool, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso and Prue are scheduled to meet Monday.

The State CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.