Education notebook

Indigenous seniors honored: Tulsa Public Schools and the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission announced the 2022 Indian Education Students of Excellence last week.

One Indigenous senior per school was selected based on their academics, engagement in cultural activities and participation in TPS’ Indian Education program.

Honorees are Emily Cross, a Choctaw graduate of Booker T. Washington; Ariona Paylor, a Muscogee graduate of Central; Dyhani Atkins, a Muscogee graduate of East Central; Elaina Workman, a Muscogee graduate of Edison Preparatory; Elexis Morin, a Cherokee graduate of Nathan Hale; Austin Borchert, a Cherokee graduate of Memorial; Alexia Johnson, a Muscogee graduate of North Star Academy; Zaya Battles, a Caddo graduate of Street School; Kelen Pendleton, a Cherokee graduate of Tulsa Virtual Academy; Derek Marlow, a Cherokee graduate of Webster; and Khyla Ross, a Muscogee graduate of Will Rogers College High School.

Please come back later: Sand Springs Public Schools’ enrollment center will be closed through Friday for mandatory staff training. It will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. May 31.

Parent Academy: TPS’ Parent Resource Center is hosting a Parent Academy session Tuesday about mental health and strategies to help families. The session is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Advance registration is required either through TPS’ website or by phone at 918-746-9665. Child care, dinner and Spanish interpretation services will be provided.

Support Employee of the Year: Officer Brandon Bird with the Jenks Public Schools Police Department is the district’s 2021-22 Support Employee of the Year.

Bird joined the district in 2019 after 17 years with the Police Department in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Charger cash: Memorial High School’s Charger Pride Scholarship Foundation announced Thursday that it was awarding scholarships to 22 Memorial seniors with amounts ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. To date, the foundation has awarded $157,000 in scholarships to Memorial seniors.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With the end of the semester drawing nigh, seven local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported one case among its students and three among its employees. Campuses with a confirmed case are Eisenhower International and Lanier Elementary School.

Bartlesville Public Schools had one reported case among its students and none among its staff.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported five cases among its students and four cases among its employees. BAPS does not differentiate among campuses in its public reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and students.

Jenks Public Schools reported four student cases and three cases among its employees.

Owasso Public Schools reported no student cases and one case among its employees.

Sand Springs Public Schools reported no cases.

Bixby, Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa, Skiatook and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

The final bell: Tuesday is the last day of classes for Berryhill and Union.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for Caney Valley and College Bound Academy.

Thursday is the last day of school for students attending Collinsville, Jenks and Tulsa.

Friday is the last day of classes for students attending KIPP Tulsa, Tulsa Legacy and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

