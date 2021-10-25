Education notebook

During Tulsa Public Schools’ Oct. 18 board of education meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district is working with Catholic Charities to provide enrollment assistance for Afghan refugee children who have relocated to Tulsa.

To date, the district has enrolled more than 30 refugee children. They are temporarily attending Tulsa Virtual Academy while in short term housing and will have the option to transfer to their neighborhood school once settled in permanent housing.

SDE hire: The state Department of Education announced on Oct. 18 that Rebecca Budd will serve as the department’s new Chief of High Performance Systems and Operations.

In her new position, Budd will implement and manage efforts to improve student outcomes by elevating the governance and overall system performance of schools, including traditional school districts and non-virtual charter schools.

Board election resolutions: Multiple area school boards have approved resolutions calling for elections in the early months of 2022.