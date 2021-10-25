Education notebook

During Tulsa Public Schools’ Oct. 18 board of education meeting, Superintendent Deborah Gist said the district is working with Catholic Charities to provide enrollment assistance for Afghan refugee children who have relocated to Tulsa.
To date, the district has enrolled more than 30 refugee children. They are temporarily attending Tulsa Virtual Academy while in short term housing and will have the option to transfer to their neighborhood school once settled in permanent housing.
SDE hire: The state Department of Education announced on Oct. 18 that Rebecca Budd will serve as the department’s new Chief of High Performance Systems and Operations.
In her new position, Budd will implement and manage efforts to improve student outcomes by elevating the governance and overall system performance of schools, including traditional school districts and non-virtual charter schools.
Board election resolutions: Multiple area school boards have approved resolutions calling for elections in the early months of 2022.
Among the area school board seats to go before voters during the 2022 election cycle include wards 1, 2 and 4 for Catoosa Public Schools; zone 2 in Broken Arrow Public Schools; districts 2 and 5 with Skiatook Public Schools; districts 4 and 7 for Tulsa Public Schools; district 2 with Union Public Schools, ward 2 for Owasso Public Schools and seat 2 for Bixby Public Schools.
The filing period is Dec. 6-8. The general election is scheduled for April 5, 2022. If more than two candidates file for a seat, a primary election will be held on Feb. 8, 2022.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Multiple area school districts released updated COVID-19 data Friday.
Through the close of business Thursday, Tulsa Public Schools reported 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and additional 99 close contact exposures among its staff and students.
Greenwood Leadership Academy, Disney Elementary School and Kendall-Whittier Elementary School were the only TPS campuses with double-digit exposure counts.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported six active cases and an additional 21 close contact exposures among its students. As of Friday afternoon, none of its employees have an active case or are in quarantine due to a close contact exposure.
Bixby Public Schools reported 16 active cases among its students and staff.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 57 cases among its students and 12 among its employees.
District wide, Glenpool Public Schools reported one positive case among its employees and one intermediate school student in quarantine.
Jenks Public Schools reported 22 cases of COVID-19 among its students and five among its staff.
Owasso Public Schools reported 13 positive cases among its students and three cases among its staff. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its COVID-19 reporting.
Sapulpa Public Schools reported three positive cases among the staff and an additional six among its students across all grade levels and campuses.
Skiatook Public Schools reported six positive cases among its students and none among its employees.
Union Public Schools reported 25 cases among students and five among its employees.
Board meeting schedule: The board of education for Osage County’s Woodland Public Schools has a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The state board of education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.
A previously announced special meeting of the TPS board of education originally set for Monday at 5 p.m. has been canceled.