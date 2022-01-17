Education notebook

Glenpool Public Schools reported 16 cases among its students and 28 positive cases among its employees, including nine at its upper elementary school.

Jenks Public Schools reported 342 cases among its students and an additional 173 among its employees. The central campus, which is shared by Jenks High School, Jenks Freshman Academy and Jenks Alternative Center, documented 38 staff cases and 103 student cases.

Owasso Public Schools reported 265 cases among its students and 97 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting. By comparison, the district had 68 reported cases among its students on Jan. 7.

Skiatook Public Schools reported 55 cases among its students and 22 among its staff. District-wide, Skiatook Middle School had the largest one-week increase in cases, jumping from two to 26 among its students and staff.

Union Public Schools reported 272 cases among its students and 147 among its employees. Only four campuses district-wide – Boevers, McAuliffe, Rosa Parks Early Childhood Education Center and Union Alternative School — had less than 10 confirmed cases.