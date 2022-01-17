Education notebook

Bond session: Bixby Public Schools is hosting three information sessions about its upcoming $110 million bond proposal that will go before voters on Feb. 8.
The sessions are scheduled for Wednesday at the North Intermediate School cafeteria, Jan. 26 in the high school auditorium and via livestream and Feb. 2 in the West Campus’ cafeteria. All three events will start at 6:30 p.m.
Charter school expo: The Tulsa Charter Collaborative is hosting an enrollment fair for students and parents on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center. Masks are required for all attendees.
Participating schools include College Bound Academy, Collegiate Hall, Dove Science Academy, KIPP Tulsa, Tulsa Honor Academy, Tulsa Legacy Academy and Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences.
Application season: The Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics is accepting 2022-2023 applications through March 1 from high school sophomores interested in attending its residential campus in Oklahoma City.
Help wanted: Bartlesville Public Schools is hosting a support staff job fair Tuesday from 4:30-5:30 in Bartlesville High School’s commons area. The district is seeking to hire bus drivers, bus dispatchers, cafeteria staff, custodians, paraprofessionals, substitute teachers, teacher assistants and information technology specialists.
COVID-19 by the numbers: Despite staff shortages forcing multiple campuses to pivot to distance learning during the week, several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools reported 303 cases among students and 182 among its employees. Booker T. Washington High School had the most reported cases with 98, while Eliot Elementary School and Mayo Demonstration Academy each had 30.
Bartlesville Public Schools reported 132 cases among students and 40 among its employees. An additional 307 students and 12 employees are in quarantine due to close contact exposure. Wayside Elementary School had the largest number of students in quarantine with 81, while Bartlesville High School had the highest number of students testing positive, with 31 confirmed cases.
Bixby Public Schools reported 265 active cases among its staff and students, including 57 at Bixby High School.
Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 451 student cases and an additional 216 cases among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public-facing reporting.
Collinsville Public Schools reported 91 student cases and 28 cases among its employees. Collinsville High School accounted for nine staff cases and 38 student cases.
Glenpool Public Schools reported 16 cases among its students and 28 positive cases among its employees, including nine at its upper elementary school.
Jenks Public Schools reported 342 cases among its students and an additional 173 among its employees. The central campus, which is shared by Jenks High School, Jenks Freshman Academy and Jenks Alternative Center, documented 38 staff cases and 103 student cases.
Owasso Public Schools reported 265 cases among its students and 97 among its staff. OPS does not differentiate among sites in its public-facing reporting. By comparison, the district had 68 reported cases among its students on Jan. 7.
Skiatook Public Schools reported 55 cases among its students and 22 among its staff. District-wide, Skiatook Middle School had the largest one-week increase in cases, jumping from two to 26 among its students and staff.
Union Public Schools reported 272 cases among its students and 147 among its employees. Only four campuses district-wide – Boevers, McAuliffe, Rosa Parks Early Childhood Education Center and Union Alternative School — had less than 10 confirmed cases.
Berryhill, Sand Springs and Sapulpa did not publish updated case counts by the close of business Friday.
School board schedule: Bartlesville Public Schools’ board of education is scheduled to meet Monday.
The boards of education for Owasso, Sapulpa and Union have regular meetings scheduled for Tuesday. The board of education for Allen Bowden has a special meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.