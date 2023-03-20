Election deadline: The deadline to submit absentee ballot requests for the April 4 school board election is 5 p.m. Monday.

Area school districts with a seat on the April 4 ballot include Anderson, Berryhill, Bixby, Chelsea, Claremore Sequoyah, Inola, Mounds, Oologah-Talala, Sand Springs and Tulsa.

Life after high school: The special education programs at Broken Arrow and Jenks are partnering to host two community resource nights for students with disabilities and their families to learn about services and programs available through community agencies, universities and technology centers.

The first one is scheduled for Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Broken Arrow High School’s media center and grand lobby.

The second one is scheduled for March 30 from 5-8 p.m. at Building 6 of Jenks High School.

Feedback opportunity: The State Department of Education will host two public hearings Monday in Oklahoma City over proposed administrative rule changes.

Starting at 10 a.m., the morning session is over several proposed changes brought about by new laws on a range of topics, including driver’s education, concurrent enrollment and school bus driver certification requirements.

The afternoon session at 2 p.m. is over a proposal to make the emergency rules regarding school bathroom use permanent. As written, schools would be required to designate locker rooms and multi-stall bathrooms as either exclusively for males or exclusively for females as identified on their original birth certificates. Districts are also required provide access to a single stall bathroom for anyone who does not want to use a multiple occupancy bathroom.

The sessions will be conducted in Room 1-20 of the Oliver Hodge Building, 2500 N. Lincoln Blvd. Written comments may be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Friday to rules@sde.ok.gov.

Now hiring: Tulsa and Union each have teacher recruitment events scheduled for this week.

TPS’ job fair is scheduled for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave. Elementary school principals will be on site from 4-5:30 p.m., while secondary school principals scheduled to be there from 5:30-7 p.m.

Union’s job fair is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School, 12000 E. 31st St. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out application online at unionps.org/careers by Wednesday in order to schedule interviews in advance. Interviews with walk-in attendees will be scheduled based on availability.

Stay-home days: Classes are not in session Monday at Owasso Public Schools.

Friday is a previously scheduled distance learning day for Catoosa Public Schools.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Catoosa, Liberty, Owasso and Tulsa are scheduled to meet Monday.

The state CareerTech board and the state Board of Education are scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.