Education notebook

Lunch time: Summer meal programs start Tuesday at multiple sites across the Tulsa area.

Almost 1,400 locations around Oklahoma are participating in the state Department of Education’s summer feeding program, which offers two free meals per day for all children age 18 and under through funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In March, the USDA extended COVID-19 induced waivers to allow school districts and other site sponsors, such as churches and parks, the option to offer grab and go meals rather than require children to stay and eat on site.

Area school districts hosting summer meal sites include Tulsa, Skiatook, Broken Arrow, Union, Owasso, Sand Springs and Sapulpa.

A full list of participating sites is available online at meals4kidsok.org. More than 13 million meals were served across Oklahoma as part of the 2020 summer feeding program.

Help wanted: With its previous occupant moving, seat No. 5 on Skiatook Public Schools’ board of education is vacant. The district is now accepting applications to serve a one-year term.