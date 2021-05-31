Education notebook

Lunch time: Summer meal programs start Tuesday at multiple sites across the Tulsa area.
Almost 1,400 locations around Oklahoma are participating in the state Department of Education’s summer feeding program, which offers two free meals per day for all children age 18 and under through funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
In March, the USDA extended COVID-19 induced waivers to allow school districts and other site sponsors, such as churches and parks, the option to offer grab and go meals rather than require children to stay and eat on site.
Area school districts hosting summer meal sites include Tulsa, Skiatook, Broken Arrow, Union, Owasso, Sand Springs and Sapulpa.
A full list of participating sites is available online at meals4kidsok.org. More than 13 million meals were served across Oklahoma as part of the 2020 summer feeding program.
Help wanted: With its previous occupant moving, seat No. 5 on Skiatook Public Schools’ board of education is vacant. The district is now accepting applications to serve a one-year term.
The T-shaped area represented by seat No. 5 roughly stretches from Lombard Lane east to Oklahoma Highway 11 and from W.C. Rogers Boulevard south to Oak Street, plus a southern extension between West 136th Street and South Osage Street.
Approved applications: The state Board of Education voted Thursday to approve the private school accreditation application for Daposka Ahnkodapi, the Osage Nation’s immersion elementary school in Pawhuska. The school launched in 2015 and has added a grade annually.
The board also voted to approve an application from Mt. Olive Lutheran School in Miami to participate in the Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarship program. The program allows public school students with an individual education plan or receiving services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act to use tax dollars as a scholarship toward an approved private school. There are about 70 approved schools statewide.