Education notebook

Calendar moves: The boards of education for two suburban school districts approved adjustments to their current academic calendars on Monday to accommodate for February’s winter weather.

The last day of school for students in Jenks Public Schools is now May 26, while students’ last day of school in Owasso is now May 20.

Candidate forum: In partnership with the state chapter of the League of Women Voters, the Oklahoma PTA is hosting an online candidate forum Tuesday at 7 p.m. for state superintendent candidates.

New Haven or bust: Seven teachers from six Tulsa Public Schools campuses were recently named Yale National Fellows.

The program provides professional development for teachers who work in districts that predominantly serve low-income students. The topics are suggested by the participating teachers based on what they think would best support their classrooms.

Selected teachers are Cinde Berkowitz from Webster High School, Tina Berry from Rogers College High School, Robert Boughner from East Central Junior High School, Kelsey Clardy from Edison Preparatory Middle School, Lanier Elementary School’s Akela Leach and Booker T. Washington’s Cristina Meija and Tara Waugh.

Stickball season: The Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission and TPS’ Indian Education Program are hosting the Dream Keepers Gathering from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dream Keepers Park at 18th Street and Boulder Avenue. The free event is open to the public and will feature food trucks, resource tables, cultural demonstrations and social stickball.

New job: The Oklahoma State Department of Education confirmed Tuesday that former Broken Arrow Superintendent Janet Vinson will be joining the department on Monday as deputy superintendent of teacher recruitment, retention and support.

Prior to holding BAPS’ top job, Vinson was previously OSDE’s deputy superintendent of assessment and accountability. Despite agreeing to a new three-year contract in June, Vinson and the suburban district parted ways in December.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported no cases among its students and none among its employees.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no cases among its students or staff and two students in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported one case among its students and one case among its employees.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and five among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported two cases among its students and no cases among its employees.

Sand Springs reported no cases.

Bixby and Owasso did not have classes Friday.

Skiatook did not publish a case count update by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa and Tulsa are all scheduled to meet Monday.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.