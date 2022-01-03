Education notebook

Back to school:Classes resume Monday at Bartlesville, Berryhill, Catoosa, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs and Sperry.
Tuesday is the first day back for students attending Allen Bowden, Anderson, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Keystone, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Oologah-Talala, Pretty Water, Sapulpa, Tulsa, Union and Verdigris.
Bixby and Skiatook are scheduled to resume classes on Wednesday.
Lone Star, a dependent district on Sapulpa’s south side, will resume classes on Thursday.
Enrollment season: Tulsa Public Schools’ 2022-2023 enrollment window opens Wednesday and will remain open through Feb. 13.
Vaccine clinics: Bartlesville’s Madison Middle School will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday afternoon from 4-6 p.m.
TPS will host a vaccination clinic Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Education Service Center. Pediatric doses will be available, as well as first, second and booster shots.
Protocol change: Citing the low number of students who registered a fever during daily screenings, Verdigris Public Schools will no longer require a temperature check to enter any district building or school bus starting Tuesday.
ACT help: The Muscogee Nation’s Accessing Choices in Education Program is hosting an ACT preparation workshop on Jan. 26 at the Green Country Technology Center in Okmulgee from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The free event is open to all American Indian and Alaska Native students who live on the Muscogee Nation reservation and attend a public school. Online registration is available through mcnaceservices.com.
Poster board season: The Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance is now accepting submissions for its annual Tulsa Regional Science Fair via tulsastem.org through Feb. 4.
Participation is open to any student in seventh through 12th grade living in Tulsa or Creek counties. Awards will be announced Feb. 14-18, with cash prizes to be awarded to the top projects in two grade-based divisions. About 20 projects across both divisions will be selected to go on to the Oklahoma State Science and Engineering Fair scheduled for late spring.
School board schedule: The board of education for Tulsa Public Schools is scheduled to meet Monday.
lenzy.krehbiel-burton@