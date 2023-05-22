Hispanic awards: More than 40 students from 12 high schools are 2023 recipients of the Greater Tulsa Hispanic/Latinx Affairs Commission’s Tomas Rivera Award.

The award recognizes Hispanic juniors and seniors who have at least a 3.0 grade point average, an attendance rate of 90% or better, and have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills both at school and in the community.

Honorees include Lionel Almos, Marcello Santana Aubert and Sofia Villavicenecio from Booker T. Washington High School; Lizbeth Chavez, Sofeea DeLeón, Valeria Padilla, Alina Silva and Thalia Torres from Broken Arrow High School; Sergio Badillo, Oriana Garcia Crespo, Victor Hernandez, Mcdaniel Loredo Gill, Lesbia Lumia Gutierrez, Helen Martinez Mora, Naydelin Medina Yanes, Brandie Quiroz, Esmerelda Romero Gonzales and Jame Zamora Calvo from East Central High School; Jesus Alvorado from Edison Preparatory High School; Isac Aguiano, Fernando Botello, Justin Castorena and Karla Rubio from Hale High School; Sherry Hernandez from Memorial High School; Sofia Annay Salazar, Brenda Gayton and Alondra Santana Juarez from North Star Academy; Fatima Maldonado and Jasmin Villalobos from Rogers College High School; Wendolyne Alvarez from Street School; Maria Hernandez Cruz and Stephanie Rodriguez from Tulsa Virtual Academy; Karleny Alfonso, Daniel Flores, Hannia Peña Perez and Arisdely Rocha from Union High School; and Lesley Carranza Arana, Emerson Martinez and Jocelyn Torres Becerra from Webster High School.

The commission also presented 10 Heroes in Education awards to individuals who actively work to support education within Tulsa’s Hispanic community. Honorees are Amy Ariza, Gaby Peña, Margarita Vega-Treviño, Juan De La Cruz, Maria Kuykendall, Maria Rondón, Ricardo Rivera, Scott Schafer, Valerie Baxter and Bill Langdon.

Indian awards: On Tuesday, the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission recognized nine Indigenous Tulsa Public Schools seniors with the Indian Education Student of Excellence Awards.

Recipients include Lila Allen, a Choctaw senior at Booker T. Washington; Qiana Skye Mitchell, an Absentee Shawnee senior at East Central; Ariela Rodriguez, a Muscogee senior at Edison; Nicade Duke, a Cherokee senior at McLain; Seth Pratt, a Choctaw senior at Memorial; Emily Hill, a Cherokee senior at Rogers; Josilyn Dalrymple, a Cherokee senior at Webster; Emalee Clay, a Cherokee senior at Tulsa MET, and Hanna Williams, a Quapaw senior at Tulsa Virtual Academy.

Is there a nurse in the building?: Without discussion or debate Monday night, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education unanimously approved $12,500 stipends for registered nurses for the 2023-24 school year.

As approved, the stipend will be paid out over the course of the coming school year and will be prorated as appropriate.

Open enrollment: Broken Arrow, Owasso and Tulsa public schools are accepting 2023-24 applications for site-based before- and after-care programs.

Registration for Broken Arrow’s program, B&A Connections, will be open through July 31 for families of students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.

Owasso’s program will be offered at all nine elementary schools, as well as after school only at the Sixth Grade Center for middle school students.

In 2023-24, TPS will offer before-school care at Eisenhower and Zarrow elementary schools. Citing staffing shortages, after-school care will be offered at only 13 of the district’s 45 elementary school sites: Carnegie, Council Oak, Eisenhower, Eliot, Emerson, Grissom, Hoover, Lanier, Mayo, Patrick Henry, Robertson, Salk and Zarrow. Enrollment is on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority consideration given to students who attended before or after care in 2022-23, sibling groups and children of TPS employees.

The final bell: Monday is the last day of classes for Lone Star.

Wednesday is the last day of classes for College Bound Academy and Sand Springs.

Thursday is the last day of classes for Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Coweta, Liberty, Prue, Tulsa and Wagoner.

Friday is the last day of classes for Claremore, Epic Charter Schools and Union.

Commencement calendar: Coweta and Glenpool will host graduation ceremonies on Monday.

Broken Arrow graduation is Tuesday.

Catoosa graduation is Thursday.

Prue graduation is Friday.

School board schedule: The Board of Education for Tulsa Tech has a meeting scheduled for Monday.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.







The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.(tncms-asset)83950bb9-d5df-5053-99d9-dab09ad645b0[0](/tncms-asset)