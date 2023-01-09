Education notebook

EDGE talk: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting information sessions Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for families of eighth grade students interested earning a free associate’s degree through Tulsa Community College’s Earn a Degree, Graduate Early program. TPS has EDGE cohorts at Memorial and McLain high schools.

Tuesday’s session is at 6:30 p.m. at 5151 E. 51st St. Also scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday’s session is at the Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North. Saturday’s session at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North, starts at 11 a.m.

P-EBT update: Efforts are underway to distribute 2021-22 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds, with all benefits slated to be disbursed by Jan. 20, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed Thursday.

To qualify for the program, students must have been eligible for free or reduced-price school meals either based on their household income or through their attendance at a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision in 2021-22. That includes all of TPS’ elementary schools.

The program was launched in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offset the financial impact on families whose children missed free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.

Principal on the move: Pending approval at Monday night’s Tulsa school board meeting, Principal Nikki Dennis is leaving Rogers College Middle and High School after eight years to take a position with TPS’ talent management team. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Cindy Largent.

Nomination season: The Oklahoma Council for Indian Education is accepting nominations for the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society through 5 p.m. Feb. 17. To be eligible for consideration, Indigenous high school and college students must have at least a 3.9 cumulative grade point average, be able to demonstrate substantial participation in cultural activities, and have a documented history of community service or leadership roles.

Nomination forms are available online at Oklahoma-ocie.org/oishs.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With classes back in session, four districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among staff and one among students.

Both Berryhill Public Schools and Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases among students and staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had three reported cases among staff and none among students.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry, Tulsa and Verdigris are scheduled to meet Monday.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The board for Lone Star School is also scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board for Epic Charter Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The Bixby school board is scheduled to meet Thursday.