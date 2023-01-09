 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Education notebook

  • 0

EDGE talk: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting information sessions Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for families of eighth grade students interested earning a free associate’s degree through Tulsa Community College’s Earn a Degree, Graduate Early program. TPS has EDGE cohorts at Memorial and McLain high schools.

Tuesday’s session is at 6:30 p.m. at 5151 E. 51st St. Also scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Thursday’s session is at the Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North. Saturday’s session at Monroe Demonstration Academy, 2010 E. 48th St. North, starts at 11 a.m.

Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now

P-EBT update: Efforts are underway to distribute 2021-22 Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer funds, with all benefits slated to be disbursed by Jan. 20, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Human Services confirmed Thursday.

To qualify for the program, students must have been eligible for free or reduced-price school meals either based on their household income or through their attendance at a school that exercised the National School Lunch Program’s Community Eligibility Provision in 2021-22. That includes all of TPS’ elementary schools.

People are also reading…

The program was launched in 2020 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to offset the financial impact on families whose children missed free or reduced-price school meals due to COVID-19.

Principal on the move: Pending approval at Monday night’s Tulsa school board meeting, Principal Nikki Dennis is leaving Rogers College Middle and High School after eight years to take a position with TPS’ talent management team. She will be replaced on an interim basis by Cindy Largent.

Nomination season: The Oklahoma Council for Indian Education is accepting nominations for the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society through 5 p.m. Feb. 17. To be eligible for consideration, Indigenous high school and college students must have at least a 3.9 cumulative grade point average, be able to demonstrate substantial participation in cultural activities, and have a documented history of community service or leadership roles.

Nomination forms are available online at Oklahoma-ocie.org/oishs.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With classes back in session, four districts had published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported two cases among staff and one among students.

Both Berryhill Public Schools and Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases among students and staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had three reported cases among staff and none among students.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union, Verdigris and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board schedule: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mannford, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry, Tulsa and Verdigris are scheduled to meet Monday.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Oklahoma City. The board for Lone Star School is also scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The board for Epic Charter Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

The Bixby school board is scheduled to meet Thursday.

lenzy.krehbiel-burton

@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

My primary beat is public education. I am a third-generation graduate of Oklahoma State University, a board member for Oklahoma SPJ and an active member of the Native American Journalists Association.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Area school districts implementing citizenship test requirement

Under the terms of House Bill 2030, before they can graduate from high school, Oklahoma students are now required to take and pass a 100-item test over history and government that uses questions from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ website. #oklaed

Watch Now: Related Video

6-Year-Old Boy In Custody After Shooting Virginia School Teacher

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert