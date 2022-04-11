Education notebook

Teacher, Support Employee of the Year honorees: On Thursday evening, officials with Broken Arrow Public Schools announced the district’s Teacher of the Year and recipient of the Above and Beyond Award, which is presented to the district’s support employee of the year.

A fourth-grade teacher at Rosewood Elementary School, Kelsee Arnold is Broken Arrow Public Schools’ 2022 Teacher of the Year. The third-generation teacher has been with the district for 10 years.

Derrick Younger is the 2022 Above and Beyond Award recipient. A security guard at Options Academy, Younger also organizes the site’s graduation ceremonies and has started a music program at the alternative school.

Teacher of the Year, part two: Sperry Public Schools recently named Amy Wolf as its 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year.

Now the counselor at Sperry High School, Wolf taught high school English for 16 years, including Advanced Placement Composition and English literature.

In summer: Registration opens Monday for Tulsa Public Schools’ summer programming through the district’s website, tulsaschools.org/summer

Job fair: Union Public Schools’ Career Connect program will host a job fair at the Union Multipurpose Activity Center on Thursday afternoon. Access will be limited to Union students from 2-4:30 p.m. and members of the public are welcome to attend the free event from 4:30-7 p.m.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported no cases among its students and one among its employees.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported no cases among its students or staff and one high school student in quarantine due to close contact exposure.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported two cases among its students and no cases among its employees.

Collinsville Public Schools had no reported cases among its staff and five among its students.

Jenks Public Schools reported five cases among its students and no cases among its employees. Campuses with at least one reported case include West Elementary School, Southeast Elementary School, Jenks Middle School and the Central Campus, which houses Jenks High School, the Freshman Academy and the district’s alternative education program.

Owasso Public Schools reported two cases among its students and none among its employees. The district does not distinguish among sites in its public-facing reporting.

Skiatook Public Schools had no reported cases among its students and employees.

Bixby and Sand Springs did not publish case count updates by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Glenpool, Sapulpa and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Berryhill, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Glenpool, Jenks, Liberty, Mounds, Owasso, Sand Springs, Skiatook, Sperry and Union are all scheduled to meet Monday.

The board of education for Inola Public Schools is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The board of education for Bixby Public Schools is scheduled to meet Thursday.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.