Education notebook: White House ornaments, prospective Indigenous teachers and more

Decking the halls: Jenks Public Schools announced Wednesday that ornaments designed by 18 Jenks Middle School students will decorate a Christmas tree on the White House grounds.

Earlier this year, the National Park Service selected Jenks Middle School as the only school in the state to create artwork for the Oklahoma tree, one of 58 state and territorial trees to go on display with the national Christmas tree on the White House grounds. Students’ submissions were judged by other students, and the ornaments with the most votes were selected to be displayed on the Oklahoma tree.

Teaching the teachers: The Cherokee Nation Foundation announced Thursday that it will begin offering free virtual preparation workshops for prospective Indigenous teachers planning to take the Oklahoma Subject Area Tests and the Praxis Performance Assessment of Teachers.

Course space is available on a first come, first served basis, with preference given to Cherokee Nation citizens. Registration is available online at cherokeenationfoundation.org.

Digital Rams: The window for Owasso families to enroll in the district’s virtual school for the spring 2023 semester opens Monday and will remain open through Dec. 9.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Six area districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported four cases among staff and seven cases among students.

Berryhill Public Schools had one reported case among staff and students.

As of Wednesday, Collinsville Public Schools had three cases among students and none among employees.

Glenpool Public Schools did not have any reported cases among students or staff.

Skiatook Public Schools reported one case among students and none among staff.

Tulsa Public Schools had two reported cases among its students and two among employees. Campuses with a confirmed case include Hamilton and Patrick Henry elementary schools and East Central Middle School.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Claremore, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Liberty, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Sperry, Union and Wagoner are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The Board of Education for Tulsa Tech is scheduled to meet on Monday.