Education notebook: Vaccines available at a number of schools this week

Shot clinics: The Muscogee Nation Department of Health will partner with two school districts this week to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 or older.
Vaccine doses will be available Thursday at Glenpool Public Schools’ Education Service Center at 140 W. 141st St. from 4-8 p.m.
On Friday, the department is partnering with Okmulgee Public Schools to provide vaccines from 4-7 p.m. at the Claude Cox Omniplex on Okmulgee’s north side.
Additionally, the Oklahoma Caring Van is scheduled to be at Jenks East Elementary School from 3-6 p.m. Monday to offer both COVID-19 vaccines and school required vaccinations for those who are uninsured, eligible for Medicaid or are citizens of a federally recognized tribe. Participating families are asked to bring their child’s current shot record.
Mask up: Three area schools have announced they are starting the school year with a mask requirement.
Speaking before the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council’s Education Committee on Aug. 9, Education Services Executive Director Corey Bunch confirmed that Tahlequah Sequoyah and the Cherokee Nation’s immersion school are requiring masks in their buildings until further notice, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.
“Sequoyah, being on federal property, will be able to mandate masks,” Bunch told the council, noting that the decision was made in consultation with the tribe’s attorney general and Health Department.
Meanwhile, in a letter to parents dated Aug. 9, Holland Hall announced that it will require masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, if Tulsa County has more than 31 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents. Additionally, the private school will require unvaccinated people to wear a mask in its buildings if the county’s rate is more than 11 cases for every 100,000 residents. Mask policies will be updated weekly.
As per the letter, masks will remain optional outdoors at Holland Hall, regardless of the case rate.
Senate Bill 658 does not bar private schools from implementing a mask mandate.
Bruin bond issue passes: Bartlesville voters approved a $28 million school bond package Tuesday.
Each of the two questions in the proposal received at least 75% of the votes cast. Oklahoma requires school bonds to receive at least 60% in order to pass.
Bartlesville Public Schools’ 2021 bond issue included $6.75 million for a new agriculture center near the high school campus, $5 million for technology needs, $870,000 for textbooks and $470,000 for musical instruments and uniforms for the district’s fine arts programs.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Bartlesville and Catoosa have meetings scheduled for Monday.