Education notebook: Vaccines available at a number of schools this week

“Sequoyah, being on federal property, will be able to mandate masks,” Bunch told the council, noting that the decision was made in consultation with the tribe’s attorney general and Health Department.

Meanwhile, in a letter to parents dated Aug. 9, Holland Hall announced that it will require masks indoors for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, if Tulsa County has more than 31 cases of COVID-19 for every 100,000 residents. Additionally, the private school will require unvaccinated people to wear a mask in its buildings if the county’s rate is more than 11 cases for every 100,000 residents. Mask policies will be updated weekly.

As per the letter, masks will remain optional outdoors at Holland Hall, regardless of the case rate.

Senate Bill 658 does not bar private schools from implementing a mask mandate.

Bruin bond issue passes: Bartlesville voters approved a $28 million school bond package Tuesday.

Each of the two questions in the proposal received at least 75% of the votes cast. Oklahoma requires school bonds to receive at least 60% in order to pass.