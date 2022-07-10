Education notebook: Union resumes its curbside meal service

Nuggets to go: Union Public Schools will resume its curbside meal service on Monday.

On Tuesday, the district announced that breakfast, lunch, supper and weekend meals will once again be available on the west side of the Union Sixth and Seventh Grade Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday until July 28.

Union and other area school districts had to pause grab-and-go meal service until state and federal guidance could be updated to reflect the extension of waivers that allow for families to pick up multiple meals at once and eat them off site.

Got milk?: Owasso’s Nosrat Montaha was recently named a State Merit Winner of the 2022 3M Young Scientist Challenge.

Participants were asked to identify an everyday problem, develop a solution and submit a video explaining the science behind their solution. Montaha’s project, Ultraviolet Milk Treatment, uses a new technique to safely sterilize milk on a widespread scale for countries and communities that may not have access to properly pasteurized milk.

Party time: Tulsa Public Schools is hosting three community block parties during July.

Block parties are scheduled for Thursday at the Parent Resource Center, 525 E. 46th St. North; July 21 at Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave.; and July 28 at the South Tulsa Community House, 5780 S. Peoria Ave. All three events are open to the public and are planned to last from 4-7 p.m.

Along with food, music, inflatables and games, each party will include help with enrollment applications for the 2022-23 school year and information about community resources.

Applications available: The 2022-23 free and reduced-price school meal application for students attending Broken Arrow Public Schools is now available online in multiple languages.

Links to applications in English, French, Spanish, Vietnamese, Filipino and Arabic are available at tinyurl.com/BAPSFood.

Although the Keep Kids Fed Act extended some pandemic-induced child nutrition flexibilities, it did not allow for continued universal free school meals. When classes start in August, BAPS students will have to qualify financially and have an application on file with the district in order to receive free or reduced-price school breakfasts and lunches.

Families are asked to send in the application by Sept. 21. However, students who are directly certified as eligible through participation in another income-based program, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, do not need to fill out an application and should receive a letter in the mail.

Virtual signups: The 2022-23 enrollment window for Owasso Public Schools’ virtual option opens Monday and will remain open through July 29.

Students must be enrolled with the district first before signing up for the virtual option.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Anderson, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Jenks, Mounds, Sapulpa, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Verdigris have meetings scheduled on Monday.

The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board and Keystone’s Board of Education have meetings scheduled for Tuesday.

The board of education for Epic Charter Schools has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday in Oklahoma City.

Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education has a regular meeting Monday and a special meeting Thursday. Bixby Public Schools’ Board of Education has a regular meeting scheduled for Thursday evening.