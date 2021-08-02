Education notebook: Tulsa Public Schools to resume mobile meal service

Jenks Public Schools’ Native American Education Department is dividing its supply distribution dates by age. The Sooner Building will host elementary students’ pick up day on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and high school students’ distribution day on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. School supplies for Indigenous Jenks students attending an intermediate or middle school will be handed out on a campus by campus basis. Participating families are asked to fill out a needs assessment in advance.

TPS’ Indian Education Department will distribute school supplies Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Grant Building at 7635 E. 42nd Place, plus Aug. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Indigenous students who are new to the district are asked to bring their tribal citizenship card with them to the event.

The JOM Program for Lone Star, a dependent district on Sapulpa’s south side, will have supplies available for Indigenous students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the district’s Indian Education Office.

Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Jenks, Sand Springs and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday.

