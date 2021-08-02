Education notebook: Tulsa Public Schools to resume mobile meal service

With the conclusion of its “Ready. Set. Summer!” programming, Tulsa Public Schools will temporarily resume its mobile meal service starting Monday.
The district suspended the program for the month of July while providing transportation for students participating in summer school. A full list of stops and times is available at tulsaschools.org.
In addition to almost 100 mobile stops across the city, grab and go meal service will also still be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 14 sites: Anderson, Celia Clinton, Clinton West, Eisenhower International, Emerson, Hamilton, Hawthorne, Kerr, Key, MacArthur, Marshall, McKinley and Skelly elementary schools and East Central Junior High School.
With TPS starting classes on Aug. 19, its summer meal service will end on Aug. 12.
Indian Education school supply distribution dates, part two: Indian Education programs for five additional area districts have announced their school supply distribution dates.
Sapulpa Public Schools’ Indian Education Department has drive-through distribution events scheduled for Wednesday from 2-6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Woodlawn Annex. Families are asked to complete a needs assessment prior to pickup.
Broken Arrow Public Schools’ Johnson-O’Malley Program will hand out school supplies Aug. 9-11 from 4-7 p.m. at the Options Academy at 412 S. 9th St.
Jenks Public Schools’ Native American Education Department is dividing its supply distribution dates by age. The Sooner Building will host elementary students’ pick up day on Aug. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and high school students’ distribution day on Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. School supplies for Indigenous Jenks students attending an intermediate or middle school will be handed out on a campus by campus basis. Participating families are asked to fill out a needs assessment in advance.
TPS’ Indian Education Department will distribute school supplies Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at the Grant Building at 7635 E. 42nd Place, plus Aug. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-6 p.m. Indigenous students who are new to the district are asked to bring their tribal citizenship card with them to the event.
The JOM Program for Lone Star, a dependent district on Sapulpa’s south side, will have supplies available for Indigenous students from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 14 at the district’s Indian Education Office.
Board meeting schedule: The boards of education for Jenks, Sand Springs and Tulsa have meetings scheduled for Monday.