Education Notebook: Tulsa Public Schools set district bell times

Speaking my language: Tulsa Public Schools recently announced 53 members of the Class of 2021 earned the district’s Seal of Biliteracy, which is awarded to students who are proficient in two or more languages by the time they graduate high school.

Since the district started offering the seal in 2019, students have demonstrated language proficiency in 11 languages. Students in the class of 2021 earned seals in five languages: French, Hmong, Spanish, Zomi and Chuukese, a Micronesian language.

Saved by the bell: A TPS spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that the district’s 2021-2022 bell times are set.

Neighborhood elementary schools will be in session from 7:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. The three language-focused magnet elementary schools — Eisenhower International, Henry Zarrow International and Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche — will be in session from 8:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. while the district’s fourth magnet elementary school, Mayo Demonstration, will start at 8 a.m. and end at 3:05 p.m.