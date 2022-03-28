Education notebook: TPS teacher of year finalists named

TPS announces Teacher of the Year finalists: Two first grade teachers, a sixth grade teacher, a math teacher and an English teacher are on the short list for Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

Announced by the district on Tuesday, the finalists are Dorothy Blakey, a first grade teacher at Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy; Shannon Cox-McPherson, a first grade teacher at Celia Clinton Elementary School; Claire Lewis, an algebra and Advanced Placement Statistics teacher at McLain High School; Traci Manuel, an English teacher at Carver Middle School and Janet McCarty Smith, a sixth grade teacher at McKinley Elementary School.

Finalists were selected after a portfolio review and Zoom interview with school and district leaders, as well as the district’s current Teacher of the Year, Donna Ross, and representatives from the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association.

The winner will be announced later this spring.

Life after high school: Broken Arrow and Jenks schools are partnering up to host the annual Community Resource Fair for students with disabilities and their families.

Scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Jenks High School’s Building 6, the event will include representatives from vocational and education programs from across the region.

Help wanted: Bixby Public Schools is hosting a teacher job fair Thursday at the Bixby West Campus at 151st Street and Harvard. The event will have two sessions from 4:30-6 p.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. with representatives from every campus in attendance. Pre-registration is available online at bixbyps.info/jobfair

Candidate forum: The Tulsa Area Vocational-Technical Association of Classroom Teachers is hosting a candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday at the Martin Regional Library’s reading room for the two candidates for the Tulsa Tech Zone 3 school board seat.

Mark Griffin and Jim Provenzano are vying for the seat, which covers portions of east Tulsa and west Broken Arrow.

Academic bowl state tournament, take 2: Academic teams from 12 area high schools will compete for an OSSAA state title Saturday at Rose State College in Midwest City.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 5, the event was postponed due to winter storms across the state.

Local qualifiers include Jenks, Stillwater and Booker T. Washington in Class 6A; Claremore and Bishop Kelley in Class 5A; Wagoner, Cascia Hall and Verdigris in Class 4A; Preston and Morris in Class 3A; and Regent Prep and Riverfield Country Day School in Class 2A.

Bond meeting: Officials with Liberty Public Schools are hosting an information session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 2727 E. 201st St. South about the district’s upcoming $8 million bond package. The proposal would pay for a new gym and classroom building for Liberty Elementary School.

Liberty’s attendance area includes portions of far southern Tulsa County and northern Okmulgee County.

COVID-19 by the numbers: With classes back in session, six local school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts by the close of business Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported five cases among its students and none among its staff. The five cases were spread among three sites: Bell Elementary School, Carver Middle School and Felicitas Mendez International School at Ralph J. Bunche.

Bartlesville, Catoosa and Collinsville had no reported cases or quarantines among their staff and students.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported one case among its students and one case among its employees.

Owasso Public Schools reported one case among its students and none among its employees.

Bixby, Glenpool, Jenks, Sand Springs and Skiatook did not publish case count updates by the close of business Friday.

Berryhill, Sapulpa and Union have stopped publishing regular case count updates.

School board calendar: The board of education for Tulsa Tech is scheduled to meet Monday at the Lemley Campus.

