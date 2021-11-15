Education notebook: TPS sites host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Thanksgiving meal service: With Tulsa Public Schools not in session Nov. 22-26, the district will offer seven days’ worth of snacks and dinners via curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the former Grimes Elementary School, 3213 E. 56th St. Any child age 18 and younger is eligible to receive the food.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts released updated COVID-19 case counts Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools reported 21 student cases and 10 employee cases, plus an additional 148 close contact exposures. Kendall-Whittier Elementary School accounted for eight confirmed cases and 47 close contact exposures.

Bartlesville Public Schools reported 12 positive cases among its staff and students, plus an additional 16 people in quarantine.

Bixby Public Schools reported 20 active cases among its staff and students. No individual campus had more than five confirmed cases.

Broken Arrow Public Schools reported 71 confirmed cases among its students and eight among its employees. The district does not differentiate among campuses in its public reporting.

Glenpool Public Schools did not have any reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its employees or students.