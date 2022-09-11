Education notebook: TPS, OSSM partnering to provide AP Physics

Getting an assist: Due to a dearth of qualified teachers, Tulsa Public Schools’ Board of Education approved a memorandum of understanding with the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics on Tuesday night for the Oklahoma City-based school to provide hybrid instruction for Advanced Placement physics at several TPS campuses.

OSSM will provide a teacher who will be based out of Rogers College High School and will record lectures for physics students at Edison and Memorial. That teacher will also travel as needed to oversee student labs.

New leadership: The Foundation for Tulsa Schools announced Monday that effective Sept. 27, Moises Echeverria will be the organization’s new president and chief operating officer.

A graduate of East Central High School, Echeverria was previously the president and CEO for the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice. He is also a member of the Tulsa City-County Library Commission, the TPS Community Advisory Committee and the boards of directors for both Philbrook Museum and Leadership Oklahoma, and he is chairman of the National Federation of Just Communities.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, international business, from Oklahoma State University and a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.

Student accolades: Sixteen Union High School students were announced as College Board National Recognition Program awardees on Friday.

To be eligible for consideration, sophomores and juniors must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or have earned a score of 3 or higher on at least two Advanced Placement exams. Additionally, eligible students must be Black, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

National African American Recognition Award recipients include Khari Carreno, Salyse Dillihay, Ashaylee Gaines, Breanna Leach, Jenaya Monroe, Tolu Oguntayo and Juwura Oyedele.

National Hispanic Recognition Award recipients are Colby Brister, Bigbai Flores, Oscar Gomez, Ivan Herrera, Chelsey Molina, Parker Perez Melendez, Rebekah Robison and Ximena Maya Trevizo.

Kiefer Boyd was named a National Indigenous Recognition Award recipient.

COVID-19 by the numbers: Several area school districts published updated COVID-19 case counts on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, Bartlesville Public Schools reported one case among employees and four among students.

Berryhill reported two cases districtwide. The district does not differentiate between staff and students in its reporting.

Collinsville Public Schools reported one case among staff and eight cases among students.

Glenpool Public Schools reported one case among its employees and none among its students.

Tulsa Public Schools reported 13 cases among its employees and 20 among its students.

Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences reported three cases among its employees and five among its students.

Skiatook Public Schools had not released an updated case count by the close of business Friday.

Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Union are not publishing updated case counts at this time.

School board calendar: The boards of education for Allen Bowden, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Kiefer, Liberty, Mounds, Prue, Skiatook, Sperry, Union and Verdigris are all scheduled to meet Monday.

The boards of education for Anderson and Sapulpa are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

The Inola Public Schools board is scheduled to meet Wednesday.

The state CareerTech board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.

— Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton, Tulsa World