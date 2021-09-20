Education notebook: TPS had 101 confirmed COVID cases as of Friday

According to updated case counts published Friday, Tulsa Public Schools had 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 651 close contact exposures among students and staff.

No campus reported a double-digit case count. Kendall-Whittier and Hamilton elementary schools were the only campuses with more than 50 reported close contact exposures.

Howdy partner: Reading Partners is expanding this fall to include 200 students across four Union elementary schools: Roy Clark, Grove, McAuliffe and Peters. Volunteers will work with students one-on-one either in person or remotely to develop their reading proficiency skills.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Reading Partners will provide direct literacy tutoring and support to 12,000 students nationwide, including 1,400 students in Tulsa across its various learning environments.

Bond approval: Voters approved Collinsville Public Schools’ bond proposal Tuesday.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the proposal passed with 89.72% approval from 736 participating voters across northern Tulsa, western Rogers and southern Washington counties.