Education notebook: TPS had 101 confirmed COVID cases as of Friday

According to updated case counts published Friday, Tulsa Public Schools had 101 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 651 close contact exposures among students and staff.
No campus reported a double-digit case count. Kendall-Whittier and Hamilton elementary schools were the only campuses with more than 50 reported close contact exposures.
Howdy partner: Reading Partners is expanding this fall to include 200 students across four Union elementary schools: Roy Clark, Grove, McAuliffe and Peters. Volunteers will work with students one-on-one either in person or remotely to develop their reading proficiency skills.
In the 2021-2022 school year, Reading Partners will provide direct literacy tutoring and support to 12,000 students nationwide, including 1,400 students in Tulsa across its various learning environments.
Bond approval: Voters approved Collinsville Public Schools’ bond proposal Tuesday.
According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the proposal passed with 89.72% approval from 736 participating voters across northern Tulsa, western Rogers and southern Washington counties.
The $10.4 million package includes classroom additions and cafeteria expansion at both the district’s early childhood facility and Upper Elementary School; new locker rooms, dugout and restrooms at the high school’s softball field and additions to the Terry Due Multipurpose Building.
Award-winning teacher: Stillwater High School social studies teacher Rusty Atkins has been named the National Indian Education Association’s Classroom Teacher of the Year.
Along with teaching world history, Atkins is the sponsor of Stillwater High School’s Native American Student Association and coaches the school’s track and cross country teams.
The Pawnee and Otoe-Missouria teacher will be recognized Oct. 15 during NIEA’s national convention.
Shot clinics: In conjunction with the Oklahoma Caring Van, Tahlequah Public Schools will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Monday at 9:30 a.m. at Tahlequah Middle School and 11 a.m. at Tahlequah High School.
Pawhuska Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Pawhuska High School gym. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone age 12 and older. Advance registration is available through the district’s administrative office.
Board meetings: The boards of education for Bartlesville, Catoosa, Owasso and Tulsa have regular meetings scheduled Monday.
The state school board is scheduled to meet Thursday in Oklahoma City.
